Ari Fleischer on 'cheap shots' at Trump after al-Baghdadi raid: People's judgment 'distorted' by animosity

Former Vice President Joe Biden "exposes himself every time he opens his mouth on foreign policy," former White House chief of staff Ari Fleischer said Wednesday, lamenting the level of "animosity" toward President Trump.

In an interview on MSNBC, Biden said the raid that killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi happened in spite of the president's actions.

"The military is incredible. They’ve done just a phenomenal job and I have great faith in them. But my lord, the president should stay in his lane and listen to the military and not get off on these rants he goes on...Now he is saying we are keeping troops in Iraq to protect the oil fields and that we are going to take the oil. That’s like putting up 500 banners...recruiting for ISIS," Biden claimed.

TUCKER CARLSON: LEFT INCAPABLE OF CELEBRATING TRUMP FOR ANY REASON -- CALL IT AL-BAGHDADI DERANGEMENT SYNDROME

Appearing on "America's Newsroom" with hosts Bill Hemmer and Sandra Smith, Fleischer said Biden's comments were "politics as usual" and solely based on his 2020 candidacy.

He cited a recent column in The Washington Post which alleges that "Joe Biden is the absolute wrongest person on earth to be talking about this because he's the man that opposed the raid against Osama bin Laden."

"Biden's foreign policy judgment, as everybody knows, has been poor for three decades," he said.

"And, for him to weigh in on this now — the president deserves the credit he gets as commander in chief for authorizing a raid. The military carries it out. It's not more complicated than that," he told Hemmer and Smith.

In a recent op-ed on FoxNews.com, "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host Tucker Carlson wrote that the left is "incapable of celebrating Trump for any reason," labeling it "al-Baghdadi derangement syndrome."

CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT THE FOX NEWS APP

"I remember that feeling after the raid against bin Laden and it was a great American moment," said Fleischer. "This too was a great American moment. But, people just cannot resist the siren song of taking cheap shots and that's what this is.

"You know, this animosity towards the president runs so deep that it has distorted people's better judgment. There should be times where we, as Americans, stop and just say thank you," he said.