Sunny Hostin: We should call the Ukraine transcript a 'memo' after NYT report

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin said on Wednesday that President Trump's rough transcript of his call with Ukraine was inaccurate and Americans should start referring to it as a "memo."

"We shouldn't call it a transcript anymore," she said. "It should just be called a memo ... it's like the Barr memo -- it was a four-page memo instead of the Mueller report."

She was referring to the summary Attorney General William Barr released on former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report -- a controversial move that media figures portrayed as an abuse of power.

Her comments came as The New York Times released a story saying that Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman testified that the initial transcript removed "crucial words and phrases."

'THE VIEW' CO-HOSTS CLASH OVER QUESTIONING MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS' LOYALTY

They included Ukraine's president mentioning Burisma, the business tied to former Vice President Joe Biden's son, as well as Trump asserting that recordings existed in which Biden discussed Ukraine's corruption. The Times noted, however, that "the phrases do not fundamentally change lawmakers’ understanding of the call."

Co-host Joy Behar praised Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and House GOP Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., for defending and refusing to villify Vindman

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump, on Wednesday, appeared to knock Vindman when he tweeted about his testimony.

"Yesterday’s Never Trumper witness could find NO Quid Pro Quo in the Transcript of the phone call," he said.

"There were many people listening to the call. How come they (including the President of Ukraine) found NOTHING wrong with it. Witch Hunt!"