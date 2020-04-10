The best comedy films on Hulu right now

Looking for a good laugh?

With Hulu’s stout offerings of television programming, viewers may overlook the robust film options buried deep within its abyss.

The streaming giant is constantly adding and removing titles from its catalog of streamable content, and if you’re looking for some good cackles, consider these refreshing comedy films currently available to stream on Hulu.

“Rango”

Who doesn’t love an ensemble cast? This animated Western sees a pet chameleon who winds up stranded in a frontier town called Dirt where he soon finds his calling as the town’s new sheriff after a series of thrilling encounters reveal the chameleon’s true colors.

Cast: Johnny Depp, Isla Fisher, Timothy Olyphant, Abigail Breslin, Ned Beatty, Alfred Molina, Bill Nighy, Stephen Root, Harry Dean Stanton, Ray Winstone

“Sorry to Bother You”

A barnburner of a comedy, “Sorry to Bother You” is the story of millennial telemarketer, Cassius Green, who discovers his gift for closing the deal by putting on his “white voice.” On the fast-track to upper management, Green quickly finds out that the path to the top isn’t as morally sound as he expected in this capitalist twist on corporate masculinity and race relations.

Cast: Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Jermaine Fowler, Omari Hardwick, Terry Crews, Patton Oswalt, David Cross, Danny Glover, Steven Yuen, Armie Hammer

“Ingrid Goes West”

What are you willing to sacrifice for social media fame? This Matt Spicer-directed gem follows the life of a lonely young woman who models her life after a social media influencer and after becoming infatuated with said Instagram star, moves to California with dreams of becoming her best friend.

Hang on for this one, it’s full of comedic twists with just the right amount of tension to blow your mind.

Cast: Aubrey Plaza, Elizabeth Olsen, Wyatt Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Pom Klementieff, Billy Magnussen

“Instant Family”

Mark Wahlberg? Action movie? Nope.

This hilarious flick tells the story of a married couple, searching for more in their lives and after deciding to start a family, quickly go from zero to 100 after they take in three siblings as foster children and must navigate the brand-new world of parenting, all while dealing with a disobedient and unruly 15-year-old girl.

Cast: Wahlberg, Rose Byrne, Isabela Merced, Gustavo Escobar, Julianna Gamiz, Octavia Spencer, and Tig Notaro.

“The Overnight”

If comedy mixed with a bit of debauchery is your thing, give “The Overnight” a spin. Think of this one as “Wife Swap” meets “Game Night.”

After meeting the parent of another kid at the park, an uptight couple is invited over by said parent for a play date. But after putting the kids to bed, things take an incredible turn.

Cast: Adam Scott, Taylor Schilling, Jason Schwartzman, and Judith Godrèche

“Heathers”

Think “Mean Girls” with a murder twist.

“Heathers” sees Veronica as the leader of one of the most popular cliques in her high school, though she thumbs her nose at the behavior of girls in other factions. When Veronica and her new boyfriend confront the leader of another group, the meeting goes sideways and she’s pulled into a deeper discovery.

Cast: Winona Ryder, Christian Slater, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk, Kim Walker, Penelope Milford, Glenn Shadix

“Up in the Air”

Another ensemble cast that certainly delivers in the right places, “Up in the Air” sees George Clooney as corporate road warrior Ryan Bingham, who could use a little more time at home.

While he mentors a young co-worker on the art of face-to-face firings, he develops a connection with another frequent traveler, which allows him to view people for who they really are.

Cast: Clooney, Vera Farmiga, Anna Kendrick, Jason Bateman, Amy Morton, J.K. Simmons, Sam Elliott