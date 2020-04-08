The best comedy films on Amazon Prime

Everybody loves a good laugh.

Amazon Prime has a seemingly never-ending list of movies to chose from on any given day, many of which can lift spirits with some serious humor.

For those are looking for something to do, here's a look at some of the best comedy films to stream on Amazon Prime:

"Late Night"

Emma Thompson plays the stiff, veteran late-night television host to Mindy Kaling's quirky, inexperienced writer. When the hostess' reign is threatened, she must team up with her writers to update her show, which changes their lives outside of work, as well.

Rated: R

"Troop Zero"

In "Troop Zero," Christmas Flint is desperately curious about outer space, and when the opportunity arises to participate in the recording of the Voyager Golden Record, she can't help but compete by gathering a rag-tag group of friends and forming a loving troop of Birdie Scouts.

"Troop Zero" stars Viola Davis, Jim Gaffigan, Allison Janney and more.

Rated: PG

"Moonstruck"

A love story for the ages, "Moonstruck" tells the story of Loretta, a widow who's ready to settle for her well-meaning fiance until she meets his estranged brother, who reinvigorates Loretta's affinity for true love.

Cher, Nicolas Cage and Olympia Dukakis star in the film.

Rated: PG

"The Farewell"

A bit of a tear-jerker, "The Farewell" follows Billi as she and her family pay a staged visit to her terminally ill grandmother. The catch: no one can tell grandma that she's sick.

The film stars Awkwafina and Shuzhen Zhao.

Rated: PG

"Pretty in Pink"

"Pretty in Pink," a Brat Pack classic, follows the financially-troubled teen Andie as she struggles to decide whether to give her heart to her best friend or a rich, popular boy.

With Molly Ringwald starring, "Pretty in Pink" also features Jon Cryer, Harry Dean Stanton, Annie Potts and James Spader.

Rated: PG-13

"The Big Sick"

Based on the story of star Kumail Nanjiani's experiences, "The Big Sick" chronicles the tale of a Pakistani comedian and his American wife, who falls terribly ill.

Kumail Nanjiani stars alongside Holly Hunter, Ray Romano and Zoe Kazan.

Rated: R

"She's Out of My League"

Somehow, Kirk lands a woman that's, well, totally out of his league, but his relationship is tested by his friends, family and lack of confidence.

"She's Out of My League" stars Jay Baruchel and Alice Eve.

Rated: R

"The Spy Who Dumped Me"

Ripe with action, adventure and comedy, "The Spy Who Dumped Me" is a perfect blend of "The Spy Who Loved Me" and "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me." The story follows two best friends who become involved in international espionage when one finds out her ex is a spy.

"Saturday Night Live" alum Kate McKinnon joins Mila Kunis in the film.

Rated: R