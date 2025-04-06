Comedian Jeff Ross 'spent the night in the ER' with allergic reaction to ice cream

Jeff Ross suffered an unexpected allergic reaction while trying to enjoy some ice cream over the weekend.

The comedian and self-described "Roastmaster General" shared photos of himself in a hospital bed with a swollen lip.

In the caption, Ross explained he and his band had been at a restaurant in Mill Valley, California, celebrating a performance of his one-man show, "Take a Banana for the Ride," when something went wrong.

"Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some Burata [sic] ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner," the 59-year-old wrote. "It was delicious. Seriously yummy. But my lips blew up and I spent the entire night in the ER."

He continued, "It was my first allergic reaction ever. I guess that’s pretty remarkable considering I’m constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face."

Ross thanked the medical staff at Marin Medical Health Center for their treatment and "for only roasting me lightly."

"DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of "The Wrestler"… I WILL BE TAKING A NAP AND BACK ON STAGE HERE IN MILL VALLEY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO AT 730pm TONIGHT," he assured fans.

Some of Ross’ celebrity friends couldn’t resist the opportunity to roast the comic.

NSYNC member Joey Fatone teased that he looked like the character Sloth from "The Goonies," writing, "Sloth love chunk… and I can always be your chunk ! Speedy recovery my brother."

Comedian Josh Wolf quipped, "Didn’t even notice a difference."

Kelly Rizzo, widow of Ross’ close friend Bob Saget, shared a supportive message, writing, "Oh no! How dare burrata do that to you!?!? Hope you’re better already! Love you!"

Ross is never one to back down from a joke, telling journalist Nicholas Ballasy at The Creative Coalition’s event honoring military service organizations earlier this year, "People – they don’t want their comedy watered down, they want it potent, right to the stomach, and that’s what I try to do."

"Are certain topics off limits?" the reporter asked. Ross replied, "No. The kind of comedy I do has always been OK for my fans. Roast fans are the most dedicated. They don’t care about what any fake rules are."

During the roast of Tom Brady last year, Ross appeared to irritate the NFL star when he took a jab at New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft.

He mentioned Brady being taken 199th overall in the NFL Draft, and he said he walked into Kraft’s office to tell him something.

"’I’m the best decision your organization has ever made,’" Ross joked, adding "’Would you like a massage?’" referring to Kraft being charged in a multi-county investigation of massage parlors that included a secret video recording in the spas’ lobbies and rooms in 2019. Police said the recordings showed Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts with women and paying them.

Kraft would plead not guilty to the charge, issued a public apology in March 2019 and was cleared of a soliciting sex charge in 2020.

After the joke, Brady could be seen pulling Ross aside and was caught on microphone saying, "Don’t say that s--- again," which the comedian acknowledged with a laugh.

Fox News Digital's Scott Thompson and Gabriel Hays contributed to this report.