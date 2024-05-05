Tom Brady appears angry with Jeff Ross' Robert Kraft joke during Netflix roast: 'Don't say that s--- again'

Tom Brady knew that everything was on the table for his live Netflix roast on Sunday night, including the ending of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

But when "roast master" Jeff Ross said a joke about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Brady seemed quick to shut it down.

During Ross’s joke presentation, he mentioned Brady being taken 199th overall in the NFL Draft, and he said he walked into Kraft’s office to tell him something.

"’I’m the best decision your organization has ever made,’" Ross said.

But Ross wasn’t done.

"’Would you like a massage?’" he said.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The Los Angeles Forum was a mixture of laughs and groans as Ross poked fun at a serious charge that Kraft had faced in early 2019.

In February 2019, Kraft was charged in a multicounty investigation of massage parlors that included a secret video recording in the spas’ lobbies and rooms. Police said the recordings showed Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts with women and paying them.

Kraft would plead not guilty to the charge, issued a public apology in March 2019 and would be cleared of a soliciting sex charge in 2020.

Brady turned toward Ross once the joke was said, and as Ross looked over at Kraft in the crowd, Brady came into frame and tried to whisper something to Ross. But it was caught by a microphone.

"Don’t say that s--- again," he said quickly to Ross, who acknowledged it with a laugh.

Brady likely knew there were going to be some things said that he might not like, but he seemed to want the subject of the jokes to stay with him, not his former owner.

