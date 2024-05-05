Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady appears angry with Jeff Ross' Robert Kraft joke during Netflix roast: 'Don't say that s--- again'

Ross referenced Kraft's soliciting sex charge from 2019, which was eventually dropped

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published | Updated
Tom Brady knew that everything was on the table for his live Netflix roast on Sunday night, including the ending of his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

But when "roast master" Jeff Ross said a joke about New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Brady seemed quick to shut it down. 

During Ross’s joke presentation, he mentioned Brady being taken 199th overall in the NFL Draft, and he said he walked into Kraft’s office to tell him something.

Tom Brady and Robert Kraft pose for picture

Robert Kraft and Tom Brady attend Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Marquee Nightclub at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas on Feb. 10, 2024. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

"’I’m the best decision your organization has ever made,’" Ross said. 

But Ross wasn’t done. 

"’Would you like a massage?’" he said.

WARNING: VIDEO BELOW CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

The Los Angeles Forum was a mixture of laughs and groans as Ross poked fun at a serious charge that Kraft had faced in early 2019. 

Robert Kraft in November 2023

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft (Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports)

In February 2019, Kraft was charged in a multicounty investigation of massage parlors that included a secret video recording in the spas’ lobbies and rooms. Police said the recordings showed Kraft and other men engaging in sex acts with women and paying them.

Kraft would plead not guilty to the charge, issued a public apology in March 2019 and would be cleared of a soliciting sex charge in 2020.

Brady turned toward Ross once the joke was said, and as Ross looked over at Kraft in the crowd, Brady came into frame and tried to whisper something to Ross. But it was caught by a microphone.

"Don’t say that s--- again," he said quickly to Ross, who acknowledged it with a laugh.

Tom Brady poses on red carpet

Tom Brady attends the Netflix Is A Joke Festival's "The Greatest Roast Of All Time: Tom Brady" at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, on May 5, 2024. (Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Brady likely knew there were going to be some things said that he might not like, but he seemed to want the subject of the jokes to stay with him, not his former owner.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.