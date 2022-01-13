Coachella 2022 lineup doesn't include Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy

The 2022 Coachella lineup has been officially announced and it seems Travis Scott has been left out of this year’s show after the Astroworld Festival tragedy has called the artist’s behavior at concerts into question.

On Wednesday, the annual music festival revealed the dozens of headliners and performers who will be in attendance at the 2022 show with Ye, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles headlining six different nights spread across two weekends.

Completely absent from the list of performers is embattled rapper Scott, who Variety reports was originally on the bill but dropped in the wake of the Houston, Tx. concert event that left ten people dead and hundreds more injured. The outlet reported in December that Scott’s representatives were told he would no longer be headlining the festival and agreed to pay a "kill fee" for the cancellation, which is estimated to be 25% of his total. However, that has not been confirmed by organizers.

Scott was reportedly hoping to make Coachella his grand return to the stage following the Astroworld Festival tragedy.

Neither representatives for Scott nor Coachella immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.

When Scott took the stage to close out the 2021 Astroworld Music Festival, the crowd was already densely packed with fans looking to get a glimpse of the headlining performer. Many of them sneaked into the venue throughout the day. Authorities have said 50,000 people attended the event in Houston, Texas. Over 300 people were treated at an on-site field hospital at NRG Park, and at least 13 were later hospitalized after the crowd reportedly surged forward.

Scott has faced criticism for not stopping the show, but has claimed multiple times that he was unaware of how dire the situation was in the crowd from his vantage point on the stage and only learned of how bad things got after his set had already concluded.

Regardless of the fallout from the Astroworld Festival, the 2022 Coachella is expected to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. for two weekends set for April 15 – 17 and April 22 – 24, 2022.

The full list of performers coming to this year’s Coachella Festival can be seen below:

100 gecs

21 Savage

Adam Port

Alaina Castillo

Alec Benjamin

Ali Gatie

Altın Gün

Amber Mark

AMÉMÉ

Amyl and the Sniffers

Anitta

ANNA

Ari Lennox

Arlo Parks

Arooj Aftab

ARTBAT

Baby Keem

BADBADNOTGOOD

Banda MS

beabadoobee

Beach Bunny

Beach Goons

Bedouin

Belly

Big Sean

Billie Eilish

Bishop Briggs

Black Coffee

black midi

BROCKHAMPTON

Caribou

Cariño

Carly Rae Jepsen

Caroline Polachek

Channel Tres

Chelsea Cutler

Chicano Batman

Chris Liebing

City Girls

Code Orange

Cole Knight

Conan Gray

Cordae

Crumb

Cuco

Current Joys

Damian Lazarus

Daniel Caesar

Danny Elfman

Daphni

Dave

Dear Humans

Denzel Curry

Disclosure

Dixon

DJ Holographic

DJ Koze

DJ Lord

Doja Cat

Dom Dolla

Duck Sauce

Duke Dumont

Ed Maverick

Ela Minus

Emo Nite

Emotional Oranges

EPIK HIGH

EYEDRESS

Fatboy Slim

88rising's HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER

FINNEAS

Floating Points

Flume

Fred again..

Freddie Gibbs & Madlib

GG Magree

girl in red

Giselle Woo & The Night Owls

Giveon

Griselda

Grupo Firme

Harry Styles

Hayden James

Holly Humberstone

Hot Chip

IDLES

Inner Wave

Isaiah Rashad

J.I.D

Jamie xx

Japanese Breakfast

Jayda G

Jean Dawson

Jessie Reyez

John Summit

Joji

Karol G

Kim Petras

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Koffee

Kyary Pamyu Pamyu

L'Impératrice

Lane 8

Lawrence

Layla Benitez

Lil Baby

Logic1000

Lost Kings

Louis The Child

Luttrell

Madeon

Maggie Rogers

Måneskin

Mannequin Pussy

Mariah the Scientist

Masego

Maxo Kream

Megan Thee Stallion

MEUTE

Miane

Michael Bibi

MIKA

Molchat Doma

Natanael Cano

Nathy Peluso

Nicki Nicole

NIKI

Nilüfer Yanya

Olivia O’Brien

Omar Apollo

Orville Peck

Pabllo Vittar

Paco Osuna

Peggy Gou

Phoebe Bridgers

Pink Sweat$

Princess Nokia

PUP

Purple Disco Machine

Raveena

Rich Brian

Richie Hawtin

Rina Sawayama

Role Model

Run The Jewels

Sama' Abdulhadi

Sampa The Great

Satori

Skegss

SLANDER

slowthai

Snoh Aalegra

SOHMI

Solomun

Spiritualized

Steve Lacy

Still Woozy

Stromae

Surf Curse

Swedish House Mafia

Tchami

The Avalanches

The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon

The Chats

The Hu

The Marías

The Martinez Brothers

The Regrettes

TOKiMONSTA

Turnstile

Viagra Boys

Vince Staples

VNSSA

Wallows

Whipped Cream

Yard Act

Ye

Yola