Coachella 2022 lineup doesn't include Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy
Harry Styles, Billie Eilish and Ye were tapped to headline instead
The 2022 Coachella lineup has been officially announced and it seems Travis Scott has been left out of this year’s show after the Astroworld Festival tragedy has called the artist’s behavior at concerts into question.
On Wednesday, the annual music festival revealed the dozens of headliners and performers who will be in attendance at the 2022 show with Ye, Billie Eilish and Harry Styles headlining six different nights spread across two weekends.
Completely absent from the list of performers is embattled rapper Scott, who Variety reports was originally on the bill but dropped in the wake of the Houston, Tx. concert event that left ten people dead and hundreds more injured. The outlet reported in December that Scott’s representatives were told he would no longer be headlining the festival and agreed to pay a "kill fee" for the cancellation, which is estimated to be 25% of his total. However, that has not been confirmed by organizers.
Scott was reportedly hoping to make Coachella his grand return to the stage following the Astroworld Festival tragedy.
TRAVIS SCOTT HIT WITH LAWSUIT BY FAMILY OF 14-YEAR-OLD KILLED AT ASTROWORLD
Neither representatives for Scott nor Coachella immediately responded to Fox News’ request for comment.
When Scott took the stage to close out the 2021 Astroworld Music Festival, the crowd was already densely packed with fans looking to get a glimpse of the headlining performer. Many of them sneaked into the venue throughout the day. Authorities have said 50,000 people attended the event in Houston, Texas. Over 300 people were treated at an on-site field hospital at NRG Park, and at least 13 were later hospitalized after the crowd reportedly surged forward.
Scott has faced criticism for not stopping the show, but has claimed multiple times that he was unaware of how dire the situation was in the crowd from his vantage point on the stage and only learned of how bad things got after his set had already concluded.
TRAVIS SCOTT'S OFFER TO PAY FOR 9-YEAR-OLD ASTROWORLD VICTIM'S FUNERAL DENIED BY FAMILY
Regardless of the fallout from the Astroworld Festival, the 2022 Coachella is expected to take place at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif. for two weekends set for April 15 – 17 and April 22 – 24, 2022.
The full list of performers coming to this year’s Coachella Festival can be seen below:
100 gecs
21 Savage
Adam Port
Alaina Castillo
Alec Benjamin
Ali Gatie
Altın Gün
Amber Mark
AMÉMÉ
Amyl and the Sniffers
Anitta
ANNA
Ari Lennox
Arlo Parks
Arooj Aftab
ARTBAT
Baby Keem
BADBADNOTGOOD
Banda MS
beabadoobee
Beach Bunny
Beach Goons
Bedouin
Belly
Big Sean
Billie Eilish
Bishop Briggs
Black Coffee
black midi
BROCKHAMPTON
Caribou
Cariño
Carly Rae Jepsen
Caroline Polachek
Channel Tres
Chelsea Cutler
Chicano Batman
Chris Liebing
City Girls
Code Orange
Cole Knight
ASTROWORLD: HOUSTON POLICE CHIEF MET WITH TRAVIS SCOTT AHEAD OF EVENT, EXPRESSED 'CONCERNS'
Conan Gray
Cordae
Crumb
Cuco
Current Joys
Damian Lazarus
Daniel Caesar
Danny Elfman
Daphni
Dave
Dear Humans
Denzel Curry
Disclosure
Dixon
DJ Holographic
DJ Koze
DJ Lord
Doja Cat
Dom Dolla
Duck Sauce
Duke Dumont
Ed Maverick
Ela Minus
Emo Nite
Emotional Oranges
EPIK HIGH
EYEDRESS
Fatboy Slim
88rising's HEAD IN THE CLOUDS FOREVER
FINNEAS
Floating Points
Flume
Fred again..
Freddie Gibbs & Madlib
GG Magree
girl in red
Giselle Woo & The Night Owls
Giveon
Griselda
Grupo Firme
Harry Styles
Hayden James
Holly Humberstone
Hot Chip
IDLES
Inner Wave
Isaiah Rashad
J.I.D
Jamie xx
Japanese Breakfast
Jayda G
Jean Dawson
Jessie Reyez
John Summit
Joji
Karol G
Kim Petras
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Koffee
Kyary Pamyu Pamyu
L'Impératrice
Lane 8
Lawrence
Layla Benitez
Lil Baby
Logic1000
Lost Kings
Louis The Child
Luttrell
Madeon
Maggie Rogers
Måneskin
Mannequin Pussy
Mariah the Scientist
Masego
Maxo Kream
Megan Thee Stallion
MEUTE
Miane
Michael Bibi
MIKA
Molchat Doma
Natanael Cano
Nathy Peluso
Nicki Nicole
NIKI
Nilüfer Yanya
Olivia O’Brien
Omar Apollo
CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER
Orville Peck
Pabllo Vittar
Paco Osuna
Peggy Gou
Phoebe Bridgers
Pink Sweat$
Princess Nokia
PUP
Purple Disco Machine
Raveena
Rich Brian
Richie Hawtin
Rina Sawayama
Role Model
Run The Jewels
Sama' Abdulhadi
Sampa The Great
Satori
Skegss
SLANDER
slowthai
Snoh Aalegra
SOHMI
Solomun
Spiritualized
Steve Lacy
Still Woozy
Stromae
Surf Curse
Swedish House Mafia
Tchami
The Avalanches
The Blessed Madonna + Honey Dijon
CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP
The Chats
The Hu
The Marías
The Martinez Brothers
The Regrettes
TOKiMONSTA
Turnstile
Viagra Boys
Vince Staples
VNSSA
Wallows
Whipped Cream
Yard Act
Ye
Yola