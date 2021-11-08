Astroworld: Houston police chief met with Travis Scott ahead of event, expressed 'concerns'

Houston police have confirmed that they expressed "concerns" to Travis Scott regarding his Astroworld event ahead of the music festival.

The concert turned deadly when eight attendees died and more were injured as a crowd surge occurred while Scott was performing on stage.

"I met with Travis Scott and his head of security for a few moments last Friday prior to the main event, Houston police chief Troy Finner said in a statement shared on social media on Monday. "I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation."

Finner revealed that he requested the rapper and his team work with the local police department for his weekend music festival, as well as "to be mindful of his team's social media messaging on any unscheduled events."

"The meeting was brief and respectful, and a chance for me to share my public safety concerns as Chief of Police," he continued, adding that a criminal investigation into the incident "continues."

"We are asking for everyone to be considerate of the grieving families during this incredibly difficult time," he pleaded. "Please continue to lift them up in prayer."

The eight people that died ranged in age from 14-27.

During a press conference on Saturday, Finner said there are "a lot of narratives" floating around regarding what happened at the event, but encouraged those keeping up with the case to "follow the facts and evidence."

Houston police and fire department investigators have said they would review video taken by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips from people at the show that were widely shared on social media. Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers.

Scott previously spoke out, saying he was "absolutely devastated by what took place."

A rep for Scott did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.