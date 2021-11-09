Astroworld Festival tragedy: A timeline of events

On Friday evening, at least eight people died and more were injured at the Astroworld music festival while rapper Travis Scott was performing.

Authorities have said 50,000 people attended the event in Houston, Texas. Over 300 people were treated at a field hospital on-site at NRG Park, and at least 13 were later hospitalized.

Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña called the event "a mass casualty incident."

"The crowd began to compress towards the front of the stage, and that caused some panic, and it started causing some injuries," the fire chief said. "People began to fall out, become unconscious, and it created additional panic."

Here's a moment-by-moment breakdown of what happened based on 911 reports, eye-witness accounts and statements from authorities:

Friday, Nov. 5

2 p.m.

A stampede of concertgoers burst through the VIP security checkpoint. At least one person was hurt, according to Peña.

At some point on Friday, Houston Police Chief Troy Finner said he met with Scott to express his concerns about safety at the festival.

"I met with Travis Scott and his head of security for a few moments last Friday prior to the main event," Finner said in a statement shared on social media on Monday. "I expressed my concerns regarding public safety and that in my 31 years of law enforcement experience I have never seen a time with more challenges facing citizens of all ages, to include a global pandemic and social tension throughout the nation."

Finner revealed that he requested the rapper and his team work with the local police department for his weekend music festival, as well as "to be mindful of his team's social media messaging on any unscheduled events."

4:45 p.m.

Rapper Don Toliver was performing on stage, according to fan videos on social media.

5:35 p.m.

Rapper Roddy Ricch was performing.

7:30 p.m.

Crowds were waiting for SZA to perform, but she canceled after revealing she wasn't feeling well.

8:30 p.m.

The crowd gets rowdy and starts moving and pushing in preparation for Scott to take the stage.

ICU nurse Madeline Eskins told KHOU 11 she was pushed towards the front and felt like she couldn't breathe. She said she passed out and had to be crowd-surfed to safety by her boyfriend and a security guard.

9 p.m.

Scott takes the stage.

9:38 p.m.

Police said people started to pass out in the crowd, and videos show people getting concerned, but the music is still playing.

10 p.m.

People are on the ground, and CPR is being performed. Drake is on stage performing with Scott while fans are begging the crew to stop the show.

An ambulance is seen trying to make its way through the crowd. Scott pauses the show and appears confused but continues with a song.

10:10 p.m.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said the concert ended.

Saturday, Nov. 6

Astroworld music festival is canceled. Live Nation, the organizers and Scott release statements.

Live Nation shared on Twitter , "Our hearts are with the Astroworld Festival family tonight - especially those we lost and their loved ones."

"We are focused on supporting local officials however we can. With that in mind, the festival will no longer be held on Saturday. As authorities mentioned in their press conference earlier, they are looking into the series of cardiac arrests that took place. If you have any relevant information on this, please reach out to the Houston Police."

The statement went on to thank the first responders on the scene.

The rapper tweeted on Saturday afternoon and expressed his condolences.

"I'm absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival," he wrote.

"Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life. I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need."

Monday, Nov. 8

On Monday, the identities of the eight victims were confirmed. They are: Franco Patino, Mirza Danish Baig, Rudy Peña, Jacob "Jake" Jurinek, John Hilgert, Madison Dubiski, Brianna Rodriguez and Axel Acosta Avila.

