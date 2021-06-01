Coachella returning in April 2022

Coachella announced its return date.

The California-based music festival is back on April 15-17 and April 22-24 in 2022 after being canceled twice because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic

"See you in the desert," the festival announced.

"Coachella returns April 15-17 & 22-24, 2022. Register now to access the 2022 advance sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 10am PT."

"We look forward to being in the desert next April with all of our friends," festival founder and Goldenvoice president and chief executive Paul Tollett told Billboard in a statement.

Stagecoach will also be returning next spring, April 29-May 1.

Performer lineups have not yet been released.