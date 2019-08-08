Cindy Crawford body-shamed over bikini photo: 'Getting a little old for this'

Cindy Crawford found herself on the receiving end of body-shaming after she posted a picture of herself in a bathing suit.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the iconic model, 53, showed off her beach body as she leaned on a wooden lakeside pillar, wearing a stylish hat and sunglasses.

"A little bit of lake light," she captioned the snap, adding a sparkle emoji.

Crawford did receive many compliments for the photo, but many users were not as receptive, and bashed the model for posing in a bikini at 53.

"You are old now. I don't think you are living in reality," one unimpressed user wrote. "Men do not foam at the mouth at 55 year old women. Trust me."

"Getting a little old for this...", another commenter said, adding a cringing emoji.

In light of the negativity, Crawford's fans swiftly responded to the nay-sayers, and assured the model she had nothing to worry about.

"There are negative comments about this picture????", one confused user wrote. "Must be a jealous bunch!"

"Go Cindy... they're jealous," another supportive commenter wrote. "I am 80 now but when I was 56 I wore bikinis when I swam in Greece but I did not look as good as you... YOU ROCK."