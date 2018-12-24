Expand / Collapse search
Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber pay off layaway bills at Walmart in Compton: report

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Rande Gerber and Cindy Crawford

Proving she's just as beautiful inside as she is outside, Cindy Crawford and husband Rande Gerber brought the Christmas spirit to a Compton, Calif., Walmart.

The former supermodel and the Casamigos Tequila founder paid off layaway bills for customers, Page Six reports.

A source claimed that Crawford, 52, and Gerber, 56, were "inspired by Kid Rock and Tyler Perry's generosity ... hundreds of families will have very happy children this Christmas thanks to the Gerber family."

The amount was not disclosed.

'Secret Santa' pays off gifts on layaway at Colorado WalmartVideo

In early December, Kid Rock paid off $81,000 worth of layaway bills at a Nashville, Tenn., Walmart after Tyler Perry paid off more than $430,000 worth of layaway items at an Atlanta Walmart store.

Non-celebrities have gotten in on the generous trend as well.

An anonymous man in Vermont paid off all the layaway bills at his local Walmart, and lucky shoppers in Colorado, New York and New Jersey have also gotten help from layaway Santas this holiday seasons.