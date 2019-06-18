Cindy Crawford, family celebrate Father’s Day by ordering ‘every picture’ on IHOP menu

This photogenic family must really love pancakes.

The Crawford-Gerber family — supermodel Cindy Crawford, former-model husband Rande Gerber and their children, Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber, who also model — decided to spend Father’s Day pigging out on “every picture” on the IHOP menu … which was likely most of the IHOP menu.

In a sweet snap shared on Instagram, Rande is seen with his arms around his kids in front of the IHOP sign. He credited the picture to Crawford, who, according to Rande, took the photo while they were waiting for their table.

Though the 57-year-old patriarch claimed to have “ordered every picture on the menu,” he failed to follow up with a photo depicting the family's subsequent feast.

Kaia, meanwhile, shared a photo of herself and Rande from back when she was a baby. "Dad's day," she captioned the photo, along with a heart emoji.

Cute Father's Day photos aside, neither Rande nor his daughter Kaia managed to confirm whether the family partook in IHOP's new "Pancakes" (i.e., the chain's new, confusingly named burgers), one of which comes with an actual pancake in the middle.