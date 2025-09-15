Christopher Schwarzenegger displays significant weight loss during family lake outing

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Christopher Schwarzenegger's weight loss was on full display during a family outing.

In an Instagram post shared on Sunday, his sister, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, shared a series of photos from a family day out on the lake. In some of the photos, Christopher can be seen posing shirtless while wearing blue and white striped swim shorts.

In another photo, he sat in the captain's chair and posed for the camera with a blonde woman sitting on his lap and her arms wrapped around him.

Other photos in the slideshow feature Katherine with her husband, Chris Pratt, and her mother, Maria Shriver, swimming in the lake and spending time with her grandchildren.

While Christopher is rarely seen in public, he was photographed with his family at the premiere of "The White Lotus" in February. In 2021, he made headlines when he unveiled his weight loss while stepping out with his mom, Maria Shriver, in New York City.

"It was a big process," he said about his weight loss during a panel discussion with Shriver, Kelly Osbourne and Jeff Beacher at the Inaugural Beacher Vitality Happy & Healthy Summit in Los Angeles, in May 2025, per People .

He continued: "I started in 2019 when I was living in Australia. I was on this big trip. I made it a big [deal] like, 'Oh, I'm going to go out and do all this stuff, be in Australia,' and I just saw how much my weight was prohibiting me from doing the everyday activities."

Despite his already dramatic transformation, Christopher said during the discussion that he hadn't reached his goal yet, noting that when looking at "before and after photos ... I don't feel like I'm an after yet. I don't feel like I'm at the point."

This isn't the first time one of Katherine's Instagram posts highlighted her brother's weight loss. In April, Katherine posted a photo of her with her three siblings – Christopher, Patrick and Christina – in honor of National Siblings Day.

In the post, he could be seen wearing a pair of shorts and a T-shirt as he posed alongside his siblings.

Katherine's husband also took to Instagram on Sunday, to share a message with his fans. The post featured Pratt reciting a prayer, asking "Lord calm my restless mind. Quiet my anxious heart. Help me set aside distractions and choose what gives life and gives peace."

"You keep in perfect peace whose minds are stayed on you, Lord fill me with strength to turn my attention toward you that I find reset and joy in your presence. Amen," he concluded.

Following his prayer, he encouraged his followers to "touch grass," saying, "you can continue scrolling or you can turn your phone off and go outside."

"If you’ve got time to be on your phone right now, you’ve got time to do your to-do list," he said. "You’ve got time to reach out to somebody in need and share this prayer with them."

Christopher's famous father, former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, spoke with The Times in June about his family and career.

"I could never go and say to him, you’re overweight. We just kept introducing healthy foods," he said about Christopher's weight loss. "We introduced him always to the gym and all of that kind of stuff. And then, out of nowhere, he decided that he wanted to be lean. And now he is. So that is of course fantastic, the self-discipline and the self-motivation. I always felt one day it will have to come from him — and it did."

Arnold also spoke about his relationship with his older son, Patrick Schwarzenegger, and how things have changed for him since he landed a starring role on season three of "The White Lotus."

"All of a sudden, everything has changed around," he said. "I walk into the gym now and it used to be the girls would come up and give me their contact. And then after 'White Lotus' comes out, the girl comes up and says, ‘Here’s my contact, give it to Patrick.’ So it’s wonderful. If I go to my grave and know that my son has outdone me, I’m in heaven."