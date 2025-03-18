Expand / Collapse search
'The White Lotus' star Patrick Schwarzenegger strips down in new ad for Skims

Schwarzenegger appeared nude in the first episode of 'The White Lotus' season three

By Lori A Bashian Fox News
Published
Patrick Schwarzenegger is not afraid to put it all out on display.

In a new ad for Kim Kardashian's shapewear and clothing brand, SKIMS, Schwarzenegger and his supermodel fiancée, Abby Champion, posed in barely-there looks for the 2025 Wedding Shop Campaign.

"Being part of SKIMS’ Wedding Shop with my fiancée Abby was such a fun experience and made me more excited for our big day," Schwarzenegger said in a statement. "Grooms are usually expected to just show up, but SKIMS designed with the men in mind also." 

The couple appeared together in a series of photographs, with one photo featuring Champion in a white bralette and a matching sheer white skirt paired with nude underwear, while Schwarzenegger appeared next to her completely nude, holding a strategically placed floral bouquet.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancé side by side images, on a red carpet and in a SKIMS ad

Schwarzenegger and his fiancée stripped down in a new ad for Skims. (Skims; Photo by John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images)

‘WHITE LOTUS’ STAR PATRICK SCHWARZENEGGER WISHED 'DIDN’T HAVE MY LAST NAME' WHILE AUDITIONING

Another photo features Schwarzenegger in a full suit as he embraces Champion, dressed in a white corset top with silk shorts and knee-length sheer socks with white heels. The couple sported matching looks when he posed in black boxers next to Champion who wore a black lingerie set, and was playfully feeding Schwarzenegger a piece of cake.

"Patrick and Abby’s love is so beautiful, and it shows in every shot," Kardashian said in a statement. "SKIMS is all about making special moments even more meaningful, and with the variety of styles we offer, every couple and bridal party can find something that feels completely authentic to them." 

Patrick Schwarzenegger and his fiancé Abby Champion posing for SKIMS

Schwarzenegger and his fiancée posed for multiple photos as part of the ad campaign. (Skims)

Schwarzenegger and Champion made their relationship Instagram official in March 2016, and after many years of dating, they announced their engagement with a joint Instagram post in December 2023.

The couple posted a photo of themselves posing with a cake, which had a photo of the two of them together on it along with "Congratulations," captioning the post, "FOREVER AND EVER" with two diamond rings and two heart emojis.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion posing in black underwear.

Schwarzenegger and Champion announced their engagement in December 2023. (Skims)

The actor is currently starring in season three of the hit show, "The White Lotus," on Max, a role which required him to strip down on-camera. In the first episode of the season, his character appears nude, with Schwarzenegger admitting the scene was his idea.

"I was supposed to be in pajamas, but I thought it was very real for Saxon and for the character to be [naked], yes," Patrick said during an appearance on the "Today" show. "It was a power play, and it’s very much this character . . . it played into this scene perfectly. I think it caused a stir online."

While he thought it was a great idea for the show, he was a little uncomfortable when he watched the first episode with his family at the premiere, telling "Today" he "shrunk into my seat" while watching with his mom, Maria Shriver.

"It was weird. . . . She came to the premiere — her, my dad, my fiancée, my whole family. No one knows anything about the show," he said. "I don’t spill any secrets, and when that scene came on, I slowly shrunk into my seat. But the crazy thing is that’s nothing. There’s so much more stuff to come.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion posing for SKIMS

Schwarzenegger shared that it was hard to watch his nude scene in "The White Lotus" with his family. (SKIMS)

His father, former governor of California and actor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, addressed the nude scene on Instagram, writing, "What can I say - the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree," referencing his nude scenes in his breakthrough role, "The Terminator."

Lori Bashian is an entertainment production assistant for Fox News Digital. 

