Chris Pratt shares rare photos marking son Jack's milestone 13th birthday

Chris Pratt celebrated a milestone birthday with his oldest child.

Pratt, 46, reveled in the fact that he now has a teenager at home as he honored his son Jack on his 13th birthday.

The "Guardians of the Galaxy" star shared a rare gallery of fun times on social media Sunday to mark Jack's big day.

Pratt and his ex-wife, Anna Faris, welcomed Jack in 2012 and have co-parented since their split in 2017.

"I have a teenager???" Pratt wrote over a collection of images shared to his Instagram stories. "Jack, I can't believe you are 13 today. I've watched you grow into such an incredible young man, and am truly proud of the person you are becoming."

Chris and Jack were pictured wearing matching Dodgers jerseys in one snap, before swapping sports and celebrating as Detroit Lions fans. Jack tried his hand at feeding a baby cow in another shot before finding a groove while welding.

Pratt ended the shout-out with, "I love you! Jesus is King!"

During a March appearance on "Fox & Friends," Pratt explained that his stance on faith changed when Jack was brought into this world. Back in 2012, Jack was born seven weeks early and only weighed 3 pounds, 10 ounces. Pratt recalled the life-altering moment in which he had to make "deals with God" to save his son.

"The most impactful moment was when my son was born. He was born early and had some health scares, and in that moment, I really made some deals with God, as you do when you're praying, and I felt like if you save my son, I will give you everything."

"I'll give you my life. I'll give you my platform. I won't be ashamed to talk to you or talk about you. And he did save my son, and I've been trying to make good on that promise ever since," Pratt said.

Pratt and Faris were married for eight years before their divorce was finalized in 2018. The "Parks & Recreation" actor went on to marry Katherine Schwarzenegger in June 2019 after meeting at church.

Schwarzenegger's mom, Maria Shriver, helped set up the pair, and they eventually wed during a ceremony held in Montecito, California. The couple welcomed their first daughter, Lyla, in August 2020.

Their second daughter, Eloise, was born in May 2022, and the couple welcomed son Ford in November.