Christina El Moussa
Published

HGTV star Christina Haack says dating isn't a priority after Ant Anstead divorce

The 'Christina on the Coast' star split from Anstead in September 2020

By Jessica Napoli | Fox News
Christina Haack isn't currently making dating a priority after her divorce from Ant Anstead

The HGTV star, who split from Anstead in September 2020, told E! News that her "focus" is on her three kids and growing business.

"I believe that everyone deserves to have love and find love and I hope that happens for me," Haack said. "But it would take a really special someone and my goal right now is just to focus on my kids and keeping my private life, as private as it can possibly be."

"I mean, balancing is something that everyone struggles with — so do I," the 37-year-old admitted. "I just try to do the best I can. When I get off work, I don't have a nanny for Taylor and Brayden, so I just try to make sure that I'm there to pick them up and take them to sports and spend time with the three kids and put my phone down."

Another change Haack made was taking a break from social media. 

"Something I did was getting off social media for a while and I feel like that is a big distraction. My kids do not like me being on my phone, so I feel like that's setting an example for them. When I get home, I make sure my focus is on them and when I'm at work, my focus is work," she said.

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead split in September 2020. 

Christina Haack and Ant Anstead split in September 2020.  (Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

On Sept. 18, the "Flip or Flop" star revealed on social media that she and Anstead, 42, were parting ways after less than two years of marriage.

"Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate," she wrote on Instagram. "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

The former couple tied the knot right before Christmas in 2018 at their Orange County, Calif. home.

In September 2019, Haack and Anstead welcomed their first child together, a son named Hudson. Haack also shares daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5, with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa.

Anstead has two kids from a previous marriage as well. 

