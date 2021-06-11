Christina Haack's ex Ant Anstead buys new Laguna Beach home after divorce

Ant Anstead is moving on with his life in a new home he purchased in Laguna Beach, Calif. following his divorce from Christina Haack.

The car expert and the HGTV star split in September 2020 and ever since Anstead has been looking for a permanent place to move.

"I probably looked at well over 30 houses," the "Wheeler Dealers" host told People magazine. Anstead revealed that when the home he purchased was first listed it was taken off the market quickly. Luckily, a few months later the deal fell through and Anstead scoped up the property.

"I was heartbroken when it was no longer available, and I kept going into other houses comparing it to the one I loved," he admitted. "In fact, I began calling it the Temple House, because it feels like a temple for me. So I kept saying to my realtor, 'It's nice, but it's not the Temple House. It's nice, but the Temple House has this.' And then out of the blue, the seller just came back and was like, 'Okay. You can buy the house.'"

Anstead and his son Hudson, whom he shares with Haack, moved into the house in late May and are enjoying the water views, vaulted ceilings, and front garden area.

The home also features extra room for his two kids from his first marriage, daughter Amelie 17, and son Archie, 14.

But while Anstead is excited to have a new place, he confessed the home needs to be remodeled and updated.

"It was built in 1929, which is old for Laguna," he said. "I mean, it's not falling down, but it's not far from falling down. There's no heating system, there's no air conditioning, half the wiring doesn't work, the plumbing is really bad, there's no insulation, there are multiple broken windows… so I've had to make some quick temporary changes to make sure it's safe for Hudson. But the bones of it are perfect. In fact, I don't want to change that at all. I just want to update the house in a really sympathetic way."

The U.K. native hopes to do most of the work himself and wants the house to have an "industrial modern" vibe with lots of glass, metal, and dark colors.

"It's the house of my dreams," he said. "A home is, for me, the foundation of a life, and I've got so much coming up in the next few months, the next few years, that I need a solid base, and the timing of it all is just so perfect."

Anstead and Haack began dating in 2017 and married in winter 2018 in a ceremony in Newport Beach.

The former couple moved into a "modern farmhouse" style home with their blended family in the same area but listed it for $6 million in April 2021 amid the split.

