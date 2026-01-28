Brad Pitt wins court ruling forcing Angelina Jolie to reveal private texts

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brad Pitt might have uncovered a "smoking gun" in the long-running legal fight against his ex-wife, Angelina Jolie.

Fox News Digital can confirm a judge recently ruled in Pitt's favor, forcing Jolie to turn over 22 previously undisclosed documents. The docs reportedly contain Jolie's private text messages and emails, which could be damaging to the "Maleficent" star's case.

Pitt first sued Jolie over the sale of her stake in Château Miraval in 2022 after the actress sold her stake to a subsidiary of the Stoli Group. Jolie attempted to sell her company, Nouvel, to Tenute Del Mondo, a subsidiary of the Stoli Group, in 2021, effectively transferring her 50% ownership interest in Miraval. Pitt has fought this sale , claiming the move breached a contract between the two.

The previously undisclosed documents, including Jolie's private text messages, could be "outcome-changing or even outcome-determinative" to Pitt's case against the actress, legal experts told Fox News Digital.

"I cannot imagine a scenario where Jolie’s team would fight this battle based on a long-shot argument if the documents were not helpful to Brad’s case," Brett Ward, a partner in Blank Rome's Matrimonial and Family Law Group, explained to Fox News Digital.

"Generally speaking, the bigger the effort to protect documents, the more important they are. So, given Jolie’s significant effort to protect them, I would expect that these texts and emails weaken Jolie’s position in the case, perhaps fatally."

While the discovery ruling is very common, entertainment lawyer Tre Lovell noted it could be a big win for Pitt.

"The parties to litigation have disputes all the time as to what documents must be produced, what questions must be answered and what discovery responses need to be addressed as opposed to pure objections," he explained to Fox News Digital. "Obviously, these documents are believed to be very damning against Jolie due to the extent and effort her attorneys expended to avoid producing them. It appears to be a big win for Pitt."

Jolie's legal team had argued the undisclosed documents were protected by non-disclosure agreements. However, Pitt's team insisted the messages were unprotected conversations between Jolie and her personal aides.

Jolie's private text messages could expose the actress, or they could never see the light of day.

"With regard to whether or not the text messages become public, that is really up to Brad Pitt," Patrick Baghdaserians, a family law attorney, told Fox News Digital. "Generally speaking with discovery motions, the documents that are ordered to be produced are not made a part of the record unless somebody files them with the court or presents it as evidence during a public trial."

"The overall impact on this case will depend on what is contained in those documents that were improperly withheld," he explained. "These documents may be the proverbial smoking gun to undermine Angelina Jolie's case."

Fox News Digital reached out to Pitt and Jolie's representatives for comment.

With Jolie now being forced to hand over the documents, legal experts told Fox News Digital the ruling could even bring the case to an abrupt end before the most sensitive material is disclosed.

"There is also a chance that, if the texts and emails are very detrimental to Jolie’s case, it might push the case to resolution before the texts and emails are even turned over," Baghdaserians claimed.

Pitt and Jolie bought a controlling stake in Château Miraval in 2008 and spent time at the home throughout their relationship. After Pitt sued Jolie, the actress' company accused the actor of running a "vindictive campaign" to "loot" the profitable business since she first filed for divorce in 2016.

Nouvel accused Pitt of "hijacking" Château Miraval and "wasting" the company's assets on unnecessary renovation projects, including spending $1 million on swimming pool renovations, according to court documents previously obtained by Fox News Digital.

Pitt and Jolie are expected to face off in court over the winery dispute in 2027.

