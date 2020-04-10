Christina Anstead talks co-parenting with ex-husband Tarak El Moussa amid the coronavirus pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

“Flip or Flop” star Christina Anstead is opening up about how she and ex-husband Tarek El Moussa are successfully co-parenting their two kids, even as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic forces people to practice social distancing.

Despite school closures and directives not to leave the house, the celebrity home renovation couple notes that the strong co-parenting relationship they’ve built since separating years ago has prepared them for these new times.

“Tarek and I split four years ago. That’s a long time. When there are tough times like these, all of a sudden we’re totally a unified front and talk and email multiple times a day,” Anstead told People magazine in its latest issue.

The HGTV star also noted that they’re continuing to have a healthy working relationship on their show as well.

“Work is going really well,” Anstead explained.

“We’re on a break right now, obviously, with everything that’s happening, but prior to that it was great,” she said of the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re filming season 9, which seems crazy! Who would have thought? But our crew, everyone, we’re all very close.”

The famous former couple finalized their divorce in January 2018. Prior to splitting up, they had two kids, son Brayden James, 4, and daughter Taylor Reese, 9.

“It’s good we’re on the same page — otherwise it would be a mess,” the star concluded in her interview.

Both Tarek and Christina have since moved on from their marriage. She is now with husband Ant Anstead, who she wed in December of 2018. Meanwhile, he is currently dating “Selling Sunset” star Heather Rae Young. However, there seems to be no animosity between them both on screen and off.