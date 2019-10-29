Christina Anstead, husband Ant celebrate 2 years together: ‘Fate was dealing me a lucky hand’

Christina Anstead and her husband Ant aren’t a couple to rest on their laurels when it comes to celebrating their relationship. On Tuesday, they got another opportunity to profess their love by marking two years since Ant asked the HGTV starlet out on a date.

In celebration of the momentous gesture, the lively couple shared heartfelt words about each other on Instagram.

CHRISTINA ANSTEAD AND HUSBAND ANT WELCOME BABY BOY

"2 years ago today this guy called me for the first time," Christina began her photo caption. "I had just left @wecarespaca (where I had checked myself in for 3 days of fasting my mind body and spirit) while there I had really focused on making positive changes in my life."

"On 10/27 the first night of my stay after Reiki and spiritual healing a lot of emotions came up and I was feeling sad about a lot of things. I called my friend @claytonjennings1 and asked him to pray for me,” she added. “He prayed I would find a man who treated me and my kids with love and respect, that I would no longer play small, I would step into the life I deserved and that from that day forward everything would begin to fall into place."

She continued, "The next day I woke up with a text from a friend of ours named Walter who had just met Ant and thought we were the perfect fit. 2 kids, similar careers, just gone through a divorce and he was a really NICE guy. Seemed too good to be true, but the timing of the Clayton call seemed like Fate was dealing me a lucky hand."

HGTV STAR CHRISTINA ANSTEAD ATE HER PLACENTA AFTER GIVING BIRTH TO SON

The “Christina on the Coast” star said she and Anstead have “literally been inseparable ever since,” and recalled telling her father at a hockey game that she thought she had found the one in Anstead and believed the two would one day be married.

"He said, ‘Well if you are saying it then you probably are.'" Now 2 years later—married with a wonderful blended family, careers we both love and beautiful baby boy," Christina concluded.

Anstead also gushed about his wife, calling the “Flip or Flop” star his “soulmate.”

“A soulmate is a stranger you recognise....” I called you Two years ago today! And straight away I knew I knew you!” Anstead wrote. “Since then we have done so much! It’s crazy!! Two years ago I was lost! I was half! And You made me whole! You completed me! You get me! I love you! And I love our imperfections!”

ANT ANSTEAD ON CHRISTINA'S BLENDED FAMILY: 'NOBODY GIVES YOU A MANUAL'

The master mechanic continued: “I continue to pinch myself every day 🙏🏻 We have so many amazing pictures over the last two years! But I really LOVE this one! Taken secretly by Shannon having known you five days.... (she must have thought I was really antisocial 😂). This is how I looked at you, and have done every day since!”

“Thank you for choosing me! Not that we had a choice 😉,” he concluded.

Last week, the “Wheeler Dealers” star opened up to Fox News about the dynamic of raising a blended family with Christina, saying that the experience has made him “incredibly lucky.”

“I think it's important to note that, you know, we live in a time where everything's changed. The idea of blended families is now not foreign to anybody, it's actually quite commonplace,” said Anstead. “And I think that we're incredibly lucky because all of our children and all the adults have actually fallen into the right sort of mindset to make it work.”

He continued: “And that, I think, is the key. The fact is that you have to have the mindset that puts the children first. And if you ever come up with a decision that doesn't put the children first, it's the wrong decision.

"So I think it's really important that the parents – the four of us, we all make the children our priority. And then the children just need the space to be creative in the space to feel loved and the space to be educated, because at the end of the day, they're just being sponges.”