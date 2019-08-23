Christie Brinkley’s kids say they ‘hate’ being called ‘celebrity children’: ‘It can stunt your growth’

Growing up in Hollywood as the child of a famous parent has its share of perks. However, one of the challenges associated with carrying the name of an industry icon is that many people may assume an air of entitlement follows close behind.

For supermodel Christie Brinkley’s three children, Alexa Ray Joel, 33, Jack Brinkley-Cook, 24, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 21, the term "celebrity children" carries a negative connotation — and they have been trying to shake the moniker as they’ve grown older.

“I hate the term ‘celebrity children,’” Sailor told Hamptons magazine in a cover issue interview with the siblings published on Wednesday. “It can stunt your growth.”

The 21-year-old is the daughter of Brinkley and architect Peter Cook, whose 12-year marriage ended in divorce in 2008.

“Even more weird is ‘celebrity offspring,’” added Alexa, the daughter of Brinkley and music legend Billy Joel, who were married from 1985 to 1994.

In addition to the often lofty expectations that come with the territory of being the child of a celebrity, Sailor admitted to the publication that she receives pressure from social media regarding her image and says that even in her modeling career she constantly has to shake the perception of becoming Christie Brinkley 2.0.

“I have been every size,” she said spurning the “body shamers” and the constant comparisons to her mother. “I’m not the mini-Christie Brinkley. I’m myself. Now, I just try to post more normal things.”

On Wednesday, Christie Brinkley was announced as one of the 12 celebrities competing in the 28th season of “Dancing with the Stars.” The 65-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover girl told People magazine her children had a surprising reaction to the mother joining the competition.

“They laughed,” admitted Brinkley. “They were like, ‘Oh you’re going to do ‘Dancing with the Stars?’”

While Brinkley’s kids were unsure about their mother’s chances, she told the outlet they were thrilled to learn the names of the other celebrity contenders.

“They got really excited when they started hearing about some of the other people that were coming,” Brinkley explained. “You know, there were like leaks coming out of, maybe there is going to be this person or that, and I know my daughter Sailor is a big Karamo [Brown] fan. So she was like, ‘I’ll be there to visit.’”

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.