Christie Brinkley's daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook stuns in purple string bikini

Like mother, like daughter!

Just as Christie Brinkley recently shared several photos of herself enjoying a tropical vacation, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit stunner's daughter, Sailor Brinkley Cook, did the same.

In a series of Instagram snaps on Monday, the 20-year-old model is seen rocking a purple string bikini while she walks along the beach, soaking up some sun.

In another set of pics, Sailor is all smiles as she takes a dip in the ocean.

"7am, still half asleep, coffee cup waiting for me in the sand, living my best damn life," she wrote alongside the photos.

It appears the ladies are enjoying a family getaway as Brinkley, 65, posted a photograph of herself on Monday rocking a black string bikini — which showed off her incredible beach bod — while she laid the sand.

"Early Morning Swim ..Fish we’re jumping Pelicans swooping by and warm Rays of Sunshine ...just soaking it all in ! #luckyhousepc," she captioned the photos.