Chrissy Teigen 'stepping away from' Safely brand amid scandal 'to be with her family'

Chrissy Teigen is out at Safely.

The 35-year-old "Cravings" author is "stepping away from" the cleaning and self-care brand she launched with Kris Jenner amid her ongoing bullying scandal.

"Chrissy will be stepping away from Safely to take much needed time to focus on herself and be with her family," said a statement shared on Safely's Instagram Story on Friday. "We fully support her decision and are so thankful for her contributions."

The statement continued: "The brand will continue to move forward and focus on our important mission of bringing high quality, hard-working cleaning products to all American households."

Teigen launched the brand with Jenner and Good American co-founder/CEO Emma Grede in March. Jenner declined to comment while Grede did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Safely produces self-care and plant-powered home cleaning products including hand sanitizer, glass cleaner, laundry detergent, hand soap and more.

Teigen is in the midst of a bullying scandal after being accused of attacking various people, including several high-profile public figures – on social media.

The star publicly apologized on Monday with a lengthy post on Medium in which she acknowledged having been a "troll" in the past.

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she said in the post.

However, the scandal was compounded not long after the apology when designer Michael Costello spoke out and accused the former model of trying to kill his career following a social media misunderstanding that seemingly was faked to make Costello appear racist but was later proven to be nothing more than a set of photoshopped images from a disgruntled employee.

The designer said Teigen sent him disparaging messages about barring his business from success. He added that he was left with "unhealed trauma" and even suicidal thoughts following the ordeal.

Teigen has since claimed that the messages she allegedly sent were faked, though Costello's team told Fox News that the star's denial of the ordeal "confirms that she remains the same bully, despite her public apology."

