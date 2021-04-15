Kris Jenner shares divorce advice amid Kim Kardashian's split from Kanye West

Kris Jenner is doling out divorce advice and it couldn't come at a better time given her daughter Kim Kardashian's separation from Kanye West.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch has been divorced twice -- from her first husband, the late Robert Kardashian, and then from Caitlyn Jenner.

The famed momager discussed the significance of having priorities when ending a marriage, especially if the exes involved share little ones. She spoke about the topic in a video interview with WSJ. magazine.

"I think the most important thing that I learned through my experience, both of my experiences, is that the kids come first," Jenner, 65, shared. "I think if you keep that in the front of your mind, and know that they are gonna get you through, that the love is gonna get you through, no matter how much you're hurting."

Jenner, who has been dating Corey Gamble for several years, also admitted divorces "can get really silly."

"And by silly, I mean the things that we put ourselves through and sometimes focus on, that's so unnecessary, I think you just really have to try to focus on what the priority is," she explained. "And for me, even at the very young age that I was at at the time, I felt like I knew that this huge responsibility was on me."

Kris was previously married to Kardashian from 1978 to 1991. She went on to marry Jenner in 1991 but they divorced after 22 years of marriage.

Recently, the mom-of-six revealed that she was initially clueless about the family finances when she was married to Kardashian. However, after she split from him, a then-36-year-old Jenner was immediately forced to get her money management skills in order.

In a telling recollection, Jenner reveals a conversation she had with a close friend that left her feeling "embarrassed" about her lack of awareness of her financials.

"One day, my friend Shelli Azoff said to me when I was going through my divorce [from Robert], 'How much is your gardener?' And I said, 'I don’t know,'" Jenner revealed. "And she said, 'You don’t know?' That was the turning point for me: I was embarrassed that I didn’t know."

Meanwhile, Kim, 40, is currently in the middle of divorcing West, 43. The Yeezy boss responded to his estranged wife’s divorce petition last week and is reportedly seeking joint legan and physical custody, as is Kim, of their four children -- North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 – just as Kardashian did in her initial divorce petition on Feb. 19.

The pair tied the knot in May 2014 before calling it quits in February.