Chrissy Teigen breaks silence on Michael Costello allegations

Chrissy Teigen has broken her silence on Michael Costello's allegations.

On Friday, the "Cravings" author took to social media to address Costello's claims that Teigen sent him disparaging messages over social media years ago that caused him to have suicidal thoughts.

"No idea what the f--k michael costello is doing," she began. "He just released a statement where he didn’t at ALL acknowledge how fake the dm’s were, & now claims to have emails that don’t exist."

Teigen continued: "So while he conjures those up (hopefully with someone more talented in fakes this time), here. And remember yesterday how confused he was about Leona Lewis’ stylists being so kind to him in recent years? Well imagine my surprise when I have these from the past 3 years. Please do NOT bully this man under the masquerade of defending me. I’ve taken it ALL. I’ve heard it all."

"I just beg for you to know the truth," added Teigen. "Michael, you are now causing actual pain to people who are trying to better themselves. Enough. Or this WILL go further. Not here, but an actual court of law. And every dime we win will go to an anti bullying charity focused on turning this s--t show into a positive. I wish you peace and healing. I have some places I’ve been attending if you’d like the connects."

Teigen also shared a statement from her rep as well as alleged social media exchanges from 2018.