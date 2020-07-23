Chrissy Teigen says she may undergo second breast reduction one month after initial procedure: 'Still huge'

It seems Chrissy Teigen may not be finished with breast reduction surgery just yet.

The 34-year-old star announced in May that she'd go under the knife to have her breast implants removed. Sometime after the operation, Teigen's friends brought her a themed cake to serve as a fond farewell to the implants.

Now, after the cookbook author shared a video featuring her surgery scars because "nobody believes" she actually had the operation, she admitted that she isn't completely satisfied with her procedure and is considering undergoing another.

Teigen took to Instagram on Thursday to show off her jewelry and her outfit, which included a white tanktop.

"This is supposed to go over each [breast]," she said in reference to a gold body chain that hung from her neck.

"And yes, they are still huge," Teigen continued. "I think I honestly will do it again and have them made smaller."

She added: "I did not expect that they would still be this large."

When Teigen first revealed her intention to remove her implants, she said: "They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"

On June 11, the former model announced on Instagram that the "surgery went perfectly."

"So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least," she wrote in a post containing pictures of notes from her 4-year-old daughter Luna.

"Have fun pulling your boobies out," read the note, which was signed by Luna. "Bye boobies."

Teigen shares Luna and her son Miles, 2, with husband John Legend.