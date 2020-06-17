Chrissy Teigen gifted cake inspired by her breast implant removal surgery

Chrissy Teigen received a cake from her friends after having her breast implants removed.

The hilarious confectionary, gifted to her from Meghan Mackenzie and Luke Dillon, featured a large set of breasts in a black bra made of icing and a grey tombstone labeled “RIP 2006 2020” to mark the end of an era for the former Sports Illustrated model. Teigen, 34, posted a photo of the cake on her Instagram Story.

The “Cravings” cookbook author had her implants removed last week.

Last month she explained, “I’m getting my boobs out! They’ve been great to me for many years but I’m just over it. I’d like to be able to zip a dress in my size, lay on my belly with pure comfort!"

She continued: "No biggie! So don’t worry about me! All good. I’ll still have boobs, they’ll just be pure fat. Which is all a tit is in the first place. A dumb, miraculous bag of fat.”

Teigen also received a special letter from her 4-year-old daughter, Luna, who bid farewell to her mother’s implants. The note said, “Have fun pulling your boobies out. Love Luna. BYE BOOBIES.” The “Chrissy’s Court” host posted a picture of Luna’s message on Instagram and wrote, “So so so so so sore but waking up to this made it go away for half a minute at least.”

The mom of two revealed she returned home on June 15 after a few days recovering.

“All back home and nestled into my nook,” Teigen said on Instagram.