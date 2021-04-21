Chrissy Teigen says Kim Kardashian 'tried her best' when married to Kanye West

Chrissy Teigen is supporting Kim Kardashian as her marriage is ending to husband Kanye West.

The "Cravings" author, 35, revealed the two have been in touch since the news broke in February that the reality TV star, 40, filed for divorce from her rapper ex.

"Kim is doing OK. I know Kim gave her all for everything," Teigen said on Tuesday night's episode of "Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen."

"It’s honestly a shame that it didn’t work out because I saw them being a forever relationship. I really did, but I know she tried her best," she admitted.

Teigen added, "I will say I have definitely been in touch with Kim more than John has been in touch with Kanye. If anyone knows Kanye, it’s that he goes off the grid and it’s hard to ever contact him."

The Skims founder and the Grammy-winner, 43, were married for almost seven years and have both asked for joint legal and physical custody of their four children: North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 23 months.

According to court documents, Kardashian cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their divorce.

The KKW Beauty founder has also reportedly requested that the ability to award spousal support by either herself or West be terminated, according to Entertainment Tonight and Us Weekly, which obtained the court papers.

The documents also reveal that their date of separation is still "TBD" and, as previously reported, that the famous pair had a prenuptial agreement in place.

The prenup, which will help them to avoid a hairy dispute over their massive fortune, reportedly states that the assets and obligations of the "Power" rapper and Kardashian are their own respective properties. The split is said to be perfectly amicable.

Reports of reasoning for the divorce have varied, with sources previously claiming that their politics, lifestyle, Calabasas home and even the rapper's surprisingly brief attendance at his wife's lavish birthday party last year have all been points of contention.

The two began dating in 2012 and confirmed their relationship by appearing at public events together. They married on May 24, 2014, in a ceremony at a Renaissance fortress in Florence, Italy.



