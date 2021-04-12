Kanye West responds to Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition, seeks joint custody of kids

Kanye West has officially responded to estranged wife Kim Kardashian’s divorce petition, according to reports on Monday.

The Yeezy boss submitted legal documents on Friday and in the filing, West asks the court for joint legal and physical custody of the former couple’s four children – North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1 – just as Kardashian did in her initial divorce petition on Feb. 19.

Additionally, given the reports that West and Kardashian, 40, are each sitting comfortably in the billionaire realm, the 43-year-old "Jesus Is King" performer also asked the court to waive its ability to award any spousal support or attorneys fees to either party.

It was previously revealed that their relationship was reportedly strained after the designer and mogul announced his 2020 run for president. During his campaign, West told an audience that he and Kardashian considered abortion early on in their relationship at a rally in South Carolina.

KIM KARDASHIAN, KANYE WEST'S DIVORCE DETAILS REVEALED: REPORTS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Shortly after, West went on a Twitter rant stating he wanted a divorce. He also shared unsubstantiated suspicions that Kardashian cheated on him with rapper Meek Mill when she attended a prison reform event.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Furthermore, neither party listed a date of separation in their split filings, and according to TMZ, although the former pair’s communication had been rocky with West reportedly changing his phone numbers on his ex-wife – he and Kardashian are said to be doing much better now.

The pair tied the knot in May 2014 before calling it quits in February.