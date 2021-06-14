Chrissy Teigen reveals new ink honoring daughter's pre-school graduation in first post after apology

Chrissy Teigen is active on social media once again.

On Monday, the 35-year-old cookbook author issued a lengthy apology for previously cyberbullying people online – including several public figures.

It seems the post was a green light for Teigen to resume her social media usage, as she took to Instagram later in the day to share a picture of her new tattoo, which she got in celebration of her daughter Luna's pre-school graduation.

In the black-and-white shot, fans could see that Teigen inked a hand-drawn butterfly.

"Today our beautiful little pod celebrated their preschool graduation," she began in the caption. "I sobbed from beginning to end, breaking for laughter only when [my husband John Legend's] much-anticipated-by-him commencement speech welcomed them to the workforce and listed the 5 p’s as pizza, peanut butter, petey, penny and parents."

The former model said that she cried because of the overwhelming year she and her family – and many others – have faced and because Luna, 5, and her classmates are "SO young."

"Their eyes are gonna see so much. They’re going to experience pain, hurt, loss. But also love, success, unimaginable bonds with friends," Teigen continued in the lengthy post. "Then I thought about what I’ve learned just in the past few months and I feel a wealth of gratitude for life alone and those unimaginable bonds."

She then gave a special shoutout to loved ones, including those that "wiped the snot" away, "the people that never let up with the texts" and Legend, her "f------ rock of a husband."

Tegen then dove into the significance of her scribbled tattoo.

"Luna drew this butterfly on me today and it seemed fitting to make permanent. I wanted @winterstone to move and center it, due to issues I also discuss in therapy, but in the end we decided to leave it right where she belonged," recounted the star. "A little imperfect, a little messy, but hell she’s here to stay."

She then took aim at those who dislike her, though in a much softer manner than her normal barbs.

"Love you all to bits, I really do. Even if you hate me, I can honestly say I do not hate you," gushed the Cravings creator. "I send you love. How annoying is that! You must be soooo annoyed!! Anyhoo, love you, love you, love you. Here’s to the messes in progress."

