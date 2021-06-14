Candace Owens rips Chrissy Teigen's cyberbullying apology: ‘It’s who she is’

Author and conservative commentator Candace Owens is saying not so fast on Chrissy Teigen’s second social media apology weeks after the former swimsuit model took a vow of silence following cyberbullying claims.

"The problem with #chrissyteigen’s diatribe is that she’s apologizing for who she was ‘a long time ago,’" Owens wrote in response to Teigen’s lengthy memorandum explaining her disposition for her past actions.

She continued: "Let’s be clear— Chrissy spent the last 6 years online harassing conservative women who DID NOTHING to her. This wasn’t some off-colored period of her life. It’s who she is."

On Monday, Teigen, 35, took to social media to share a lengthy post she penned on Medium addressing the "VERY humbling few weeks" and offering her apologies to anyone she may have hurt.

CHRISSY TEIGEN’S CYBERBULLYING APOLOGY PROMPTS REACTIONS FROM HUSBAND JOHN LEGEND, MORE STARS: WE 'SEE YOU'

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she stated.

The star then went on to unequivocally denounce her past actions. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," she wrote.

6 CELEBRITIES CHRISSY TEIGEN HAS TARGETED ONLINE BEFORE GETTING CANCELED HERSELF

Teigen also wrote that she’s ashamed it took being publicly called out by some of her cyberbullying victims like Courtney Stodden for her to understand that "words have consequences and there are real people behind the Twitter handles I went after."

The model's note follows her apology to Stodden last month, in which she said she was "ashamed" and "embarrassed."

Teigen's apology on Monday prompted some of her loved ones to leave votes of support for her post.

"Sending love," actress Yvette Nicole Brown commented under the post, while Teigen’s husband, John Legend, took the route of many of her other friends and added heart emojis in lieu of written words.

CHRISSY TEIGEN ALL SMILES AMID COURTNEY STODDEN DRAMA

Zoe Saldana issued a defense of Teigen while letting the model know that her words did not go unheard. "The trolling that you are receiving is also uncalled for," wrote Saldana. "I see you and respect you."

Although Teigen's post received praise from her friends and family, Owens issued another tweet on Monday, accusing Teigen's public relations team of "deleting negative comments" under the "Bring the Funny" judge's Instagram apology "to create the illusion that the world is forgiving her."

"This is little more than a carefully crafted Hollywood PR stunt," tweeted Owens. "She’s still a malignant sociopathic narcissist."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A rep for Teigen did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.