6 celebrities Chrissy Teigen has targeted online before getting canceled herself

Chrissy Teigen is known for her sharp comebacks and direct criticism of just about anyone who stands in her way, but now, she's facing criticism of her own.

The 35-year-old cookbook author was recently called out by Courtney Stodden for cyberbullying Stodden when the singer was just a teen, including encouragement of self-harm.

Teigen has seen swift backlash, not only from fans but as businesses begin to pull her Cravings products and business deals in various capacities.

Being on the receiving end of a possible cancellation is new to Teigen. Here's a look at some of the people she's spoken out about:

Courtney Stodden

Stodden recently calling out Teigen was the beginning of the onslaught of expositions of the star's past behavior.

In March, the 26-year-old singer, who identifies as non-binary, opened up to Fox News last year about the online bullying they received from Teigen over the years in which the "Chrissy's Court" star allegedly made vile remarks to Stodden to "kill" themselves.

"I was basically being abused," Stodden said in February.

While Teigen apologized publicly, neither Stodden nor her mother bought it.

Lindsay Lohan

After her comments about Stodden resurfaced, the public became aware of a past tweet targeting Lindsay Lohan.

"Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone," read the tweet, per a screenshot from Twitter user @Lleyton . The tweet is dated Jan. 16, 2011.

Lohan's mother, Dina, offered Fox News a statement after the tweet was dug up.

"As a single mother of four children I have raised them to be kind, humble and non-judgmental," she said. "That being said, I will not judge her words towards others but I stand firm in one looking into oneself and continue to learn and grow #ownyou."

Sarah Palin

Teigen has also taken a swipe at other public figures outside of Hollywood, including former Alaska governor Sarah Palin.

In a screenshot shared on Twitter by user @ZenMaster333, Teigen wrote: "Listen. I don't want much from Sarah Palin. I just want her to admit partial fault, then shoot herself in the face. Is that wrong?"

Quvenzhané Wallis

Child actor Quvenzhané Wallis is among those to have been jabbed by Teigen as well.

According to a screenshot via the Daily Record, when Wallis was up for an Oscar at just nine years old, Teigen said at the time: "I am forced to like Quvenzhané Wallis because she is a child right? ok fine."

The outlet reports that she also called the "Annie" star "cocky."

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey has been the subject of online trolling in the past, including from Teigen.

When Carey announced her pregnancy with twins, Teigen took a swipe at the mom-to-be's size.

"Why is anyone surprised mariah is having twins?," she wrote at the time, per a screenshot via the Daily Record. "I was always pretty positive there were 2-15 babies growing inside of her."

Farrah Abraham

Back in 2013, Farrah Abraham made headlines after making a sex tape with porn star James Deen before being spotted by paparazzi purchasing a pregnancy test.

Teigen took the opportunity to make fun of the former reality star.

"Farrah abraham now thinks she is pregnant from her sex tape," the star wrote in a screenshot shared by conservative commentator Candace Owens. "In other news you're a w---e and everyone hates you whoops not other news sorry."

She also said that Abraham "lied" about the sex tape leaking and hired paparazzi to photograph her picking up the test.

"Right now, she's just highly disturbing to me," Abraham, 29, told Fox News in response to the resurfaced tweet. "She does not need to target young women or other people. I hope she gets mental help and therapy. I would definitely take out the alcohol. No woman should be treating other women like that.

