Chrissy Teigen says she’ll ‘never’ be pregnant again, postpartum belly is reminder of ‘what could have been’

Chrissy Teigen continues to lament her recent second-trimester pregnancy loss and said the lingering effects from the debilitating ordeal serves as a "frustrating" reminder of "what could have been."

The cookbook author and former model slipped into a beige dress and shared a revealing social media post on Wednesday in which she reflected on her postpartum body and her "bump" that remains after the loss of her late son Jack, whom Teigen shared with husband John Legend.

"This is me and my body, just yesterday. Even though I’m no longer pregnant, every glance in the mirror reminds me of what could have been," the TV host, 35, wrote on Instagram. "And I have no idea why i still have this bump, honestly."

While the "Cravings" scribe admitted that seeing herself in that light is "frustrating," she added that she is "proud of where this entire journey took [her] body and mind in other ways."

"I love being pregnant, so so much, and I’m sad I never will be again," Teigen pressed. "But I am lucky to have two amazing little ones who are transforming into big little people more and more every single day. Anyhoo. Love u guys."

Teigen announced the loss of the couple’s third child in October and immediately disconnected herself from social media while she entered the coping process.

Less than a month ago, Teigen revealed that she was in a "grief depression hole" in the wake of her pregnancy loss but assured her friends and fans that she’ll "be fixed soon."

"I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," she wrote in a tweet. "They’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

Weeks later, Teigen penned an essay on Medium detailing her experience. She thanked her friends, family and fans as she, Legend, and their two children – Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 – recover from the ordeal.

"After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye," recounted the star at the time of the loss. "He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either."

