Chrissy Teigen reveals she's in a 'grief depression hole': 'I'll be fixed soon'

Chrissy Teigen is opening up about her grief after suffering a pregnancy loss.

The 34-year-old wife of John Legend announced the loss of the couple's third child last month. She went on a temporary break from social media but has since returned, although she admitted Wednesday she hasn't been as active on Twitter as she normally is.

"I’m not tweeting much because I’m honestly in a bit of a grief depression hole but do not worry as I have so much help around me to get better and I’ll be fixed soon," the "Cravings" cookbook author wrote in a tweet. "They’ll call when im better and ready for pickup and u can swing by and grab me ok? thank u and love you!"

Earlier this week, Teigen shared a photo of herself and daughter Luna cuddled up on the couch next to her mother.

"One day I will tell you the recent story of the hardest 4 days of my life. for now, here's me needing my mommy," she captioned the picture.

Teigen was open with fans about her third pregnancy. She accidentally revealed the baby's gender, and from there, would showcase her bump on social media.

The former model was expecting a baby boy with Legend but suffered a miscarriage after being hospitalized due to constant bleeding.

Weeks later, she penned an essay on Medium detailing her experience. She thanked her friends, family and fans as she, Legend, and their two children – Luna, 4, and Miles, 2 – recover.

"After a couple nights at the hospital, my doctor told me exactly what I knew was coming — it was time to say goodbye," recounted the star. "He just wouldn’t survive this, and if it went on any longer, I might not either. We had tried bags and bags of blood transfusions, every single one going right through me like we hadn’t done anything at all."

Since Teigen's heartbreaking announcement, other stars have opened up about their own pregnancy losses. Kate Beckinsale and Meghan Markle both have revealed similar experiences, and Teigen recently thanked former first lady Hillary Clinton for sharing her essay on Twitter.