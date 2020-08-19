Chrissy Teigen weighs in on 'Selling Sunset' popularity

Reality TV queen Chrissy Teigen is weighing in on the popular Netflix show "Selling Sunset."

The Bravo superfan finally binged on the popular real estate series and provided her fans with some thoughts via Twitter.

"I just watched all of Selling Sunset after watching everyone talk about it for so long!" she wrote. "I don’t even think anyone on it is as mean or as insane as you guys said? Maybe I'm just so used to it because I live here?"

Teigen admitted that she knows everyone plays a character on a TV show and the "Sunset" cast is no different. "You guys are ... super mad at people who are in on the joke," she reasoned.

Finally, she pointed out that she hasn't seen any of the agents (Christine Quinn, Chrishell Stause, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young, Davina Potratz, Maya Vander, and newcomer Amanza Smith) around Los Angeles -- ever.

"I look at LA real estate a lot and have never seen any of these people lol," she wrote, adding that she "obsessively asked" her own agents about the cast and she says they've never seen them either.

All of the castmembers are listed as agents on The Oppenheim Group's company website, while Jason Oppenheim is listed as the president, broker and owner. Meanwhile, Quinn recently revealed in an interview with Glamour UK that Jason's twin brother Brett "has left to start his own brokerage."

Teigen's tweets caught the attention of Stause, who replied: "Ahhhh my @chrissyteigen watched #SellingSunset Also, I have an AMAZING 2m listing hitting the market Monday in Studio City if you want to see it!"

"Just bought last week lol growing fam! maybe the baby can stay at this one," teased Teigen, who is expecting her third child with husband John Legend.

The series just dropped its third season and a representative at Netflix told Fox News on Tuesday that a fourth season of "Selling Sunset" hasn't officially been announced yet.

Meanwhile, Young posted a photo recently on social media hinting at "good news."

"Celebrating so much good news!! Exciting things in the near future! #sellingsunset," she wrote alongside a picture with castmates Fitzgerald, Strause, and Smith.

Stause posted something similar: "Carpe Diem!! Celebrating good news we can’t tell you about" on social media, as well.