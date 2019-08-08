Chrissy Teigen documents her first time at a library in 23 years: It 'was awesome'

Chrissy Teigen revealed on Twitter she recently visited her local public library, the first time she's done so in over two decades.

According to the model, she spent the day digesting tons of interesting reads and participated in a group storytelling with her 3-year-old daughter, Luna Simone.

"I just went to the public library for the first time in *23* years. I could not believe my eyes. Did group storytelling with Luna, ran around hiding in nooks and crannies, got inspired by 1 million cookbooks and spotted many a difference in a highlights magazine. was awesome," Teigen, 33, tweeted on Wednesday.

She continued: "Seriously. go to the library. it's a delight. I walked in and was like 'wait you can just....walk in?' then I walked out and was like 'wait you can just...walk out?'"

The "Lip Sync Battle" host was responding to a viral Twitter thread on Wednesday, which involved one user sharing a friend's stunned reaction on Instagram upon visiting their local library.

"Someone I follow on Instagram thinks she discovered the library," the user tweeted alongside the screenshot.

Thousands of Twitter users were supportive of this mystery library-goer, with journalist Julia Reinstein chiming in with a personal anecdote.

"Why are we hating on this wholesome content?" she tweeted. "I go to the library like every other week and i still get f---ing jazzed about it every time. they're very cool!!!"

Another Twitter user fired back at those making fun of the original poster, writing, "You should all be ashamed of yourselves, mocking someone for being passionate about libraries. You have no idea how many people grew up without libraries or with severely underfunded libraries that were nothing to get excited about."

A third user was also overjoyed for the library visitor, tweeting, "This is honestly sweet and adorable and I love this person’s genuine goofy enthusiasm. I wish I could feel this way about something right now."

While the initial Instagram account which sparked the thread hasn't yet been identified, we can only imagine the individual is enjoying a great read as we speak. As for Teigen, her library time with Luna is one of many fun family activities she's shared on social media.

On Wednesday, Teigen shared an adorable image of her 1-year-old son, Miles, in which he rests his mouth on a toy ax.

"So I birthed an ax eater," she captioned the picture.

Earlier this week, Teigen shared an image of her holding both of her "rascal" children, while relaxing on the beach.

Teigen shares both children with husband and singer-songwriter John Legend. Among her upcoming projects is the comedy "Chrissy's Court," which is set to premiere in 2020.