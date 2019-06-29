Chrissy Teigen’s mom trolls her by copying her outfit: 'Who wore it better?'

Chrissy Teigen is no stranger to online trolls. But the former model likely didn’t expect one of them to be her own mother.

On Thursday, the model’s mom, Vilailuck Teigen, took to Instagram wearing the same feathery, green dress Teigen wore during a recent appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”

“@chrissyteigen So who wore it better?” she captioned the post.

“Oh my god you dork,” Teigen later replied.

Others were quick to comment on the photo as well.

“You two are the cutest mother and daughter duo. You both shine!” said one fan.

“This should become a weekly thing,” said another.

“You both look beautiful,” another commented, in part.

The news comes after the 33-year-old mother-of-two defended herself again this week to social media users who criticized her over her daughter’s first dentist visit.

After posting a video to Instagram of her daughter Luna’s first visit to the dentist on Wednesday, Teigen came under attack by some who said she waited too long for a “first” trip to the dentist (Luna is 3 years old.)

She later responded by saying she was “waiting” for people to shame her parenting style and added, “[you] guys never fail me.”

