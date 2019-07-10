Chrissy Teigen details mystery health ailment on Twitter: 'I can't lift my babies'

Chrissy Teigen took to Twitter this week to detail a health ailment.

The model on Tuesday shared a video of her arm uncontrollably twitching.

“Hello my arm won’t stop doing this after I stretched funny. Numb, not painful but feels extremely heavy and gives out easily,” she began. “I tried cupping (the marks) but no go. It has been 3 days and I can’t lift my babies. I don’t need help just want attention.”

“See your doctor, just friendly advice,” suggested one person.

“Have you tried turning it off and then back on?” one user joked.

“Earthquake arm,” commented a third.

“The body is a crazy machine,” said a fourth, while another sarcastically suggested that Teigen “spray some Windex on it.”

Muscle twitching — also known as muscle fasciculation — “involves small muscle contractions in the body,” per Healthline.

“Your muscles are made up of fibers that your nerves control. Stimulation or damage to a nerve may cause your muscle fibers to twitch,” it added.

Though it’s not currently clear what exactly is causing Teigen’s arm to twitch, muscle twitching can occur following physical activity. Muscle twitching can also be caused by stress and anxiety, consuming too much caffeine, vitamin D, vitamin B, and calcium deficiencies and dehydration, among other causes, according to Healthline.