Chrissy Teigen admits she didn't see herself as a ‘real’ model when she first started

Despite the fact the profession helped launch her to fame, Chrissy Teigen admitted this week she never thought of herself as a “real” model — when she first started out, at least.

“I never thought of myself as a real model,” she told Net-a-Porter. “I made consistent money working for catalogs and websites, where they didn’t care if your eyes were open or closed, because you didn’t even see my face. I was modeling the back of a shirt with words on it. Honestly, it was the least glamorous way to model.”

Teigen, 33, was spotted by a model scout while working at a surf shop in California after her family moved to Orange County. She was 18 at the time. Later, to further her modeling career, Teigen moved to Miami Beach where she said she lived with five other people in a two-bedroom model apartment.

“I would sleep on the sofa. We were all just working to break even, just to pay the rent. My roommates were drinking diet tea and eating cotton balls soaked in chicken broth to stay skinny. I remember my friend got a job working at a burrito restaurant and that’s all I ate for months. Free burritos,” she told the publication.

But eventually, Teigen found fame — she had a spread in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition in 2010.

Separately, Teigen — who is married to singer John Legend, whom she met after she was cast in the music video for Legend’s song Stereo, per Net-A-Porter — apologized for “spoiling” "The Voice" finale this week after she mistakenly tweeted out the results before the show had aired in some places.

“Truly sorry for spoiling the voice tonight. I thought that since the official account tweeted it, it would be okay,” she said in a tweet. “But now I realize it wasn’t and will make sure that when my husband wins something with someone, I will wait for each state and every country before being excited.”

