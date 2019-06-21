Chrissy Teigen criticized over daughter's first dentist visit: 'U guys never fail me'

Chrissy Teigen was found defending herself again this week to social media users who criticized the mother of two over her daughter’s first dentist visit.

The 33-year-old model posted a video to Instagram of her daughter Luna’s first visit to the dentist on Wednesday.

“So proud of my toons at her first dentist appointment!!” she said of her three-year-old daughter.

It wasn’t long before Teigen came under attack by some who said she waited too long for a “first” trip to the dentist.

"What age do they start over there? My daughter started seeing a dentist at a (year) old," one person commented.

“I’ve always heard at least by age 1 or within 6 months after the first tooth erupts. Luna definitely should have seen a dentist multiple times by now as kids should go twice a year!” another troll added.

Expecting people to shame her parenting, Teigen said “Was waiting for this. U guys never fail me.”

Earlier this month the TV host and author defended herself against an internet troll who criticized her young daughter’s hair.

“Finally someone brushed her hair,” a troll reportedly wrote, according to Us Weekly.

“All by herself! Maybe she can come do your makeup,” Teigen purportedly clapped back, per the publication.