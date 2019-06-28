Chrissy Teigen takes gravy through airport security, revealing odd TSA loophole

Chrissy Teigen wasn’t quite sure if she could bring a container of gravy through airport security ahead of a recent flight, and took to Twitter to poll her 11 million followers regarding whether or not they thought she could bring the sauce to the high skies.

Hilariously, the model, cookbook author and television host succeeded in passing the gravy through, thanks to a strange Transportation Security Administration (TSA) loophole involving some potatoes.

“Let’s play ‘Is cold gravy TSA approved [?]’’ the Teigen wondered on Twitter on June 25. The 33-year-old social media personality shared a video of a woman, identified by Travel + Leisure as an assistant, shaking around a container of chilled gravy.

The gravy, notably, didn’t budge an inch, even as the woman flipped the container upside down.

“This is gravy, we're trying to get it through security, what do you guys think?” Teigen asked in the background, in the 13-second clip that has since been viewed over 853,000 times online. “Is it a liquid, or a gel, or is it gravy in a solid form?”

Commenters, meanwhile, didn’t shy from sharing their cheekiest thoughts on the matter.

“Just store it in a diaper. They won't dare touch it,” one user smirked.

“I feel like this is obviously a no, but maybe for Chrissy Teigen, it will be OK,” another said.

“IDK, but why do you have that much cold gravy?” one probed.

Teigen soon reported that cold gravy was, in fact, allowed through TSA “if you mix it with mashed potatoes.” The mother of two followed up with a funny video of another assistant mixing the sauce into a plastic container filled with mashed potatoes.

“I guess I forgot to tell you about the potatoes,” Teigen joked.

“The gravy is a copycat Popeye’s Cajun gravy I found online. Ground beef and pork and lots of spices. You’d bring it with you too!!!” she added.

It remains unclear at this time what airport the star was traveling through.

Nevertheless, a rep for the TSA has since confirmed that Teigen was technically allowed to transport the gravy with the potatoes, as per official policies.

"The general rule of thumb is that if you can spill it, spread it, spray it, pump it or pour it, then it should go into a checked bag," TSA spokeswoman Jenny Burke told USA TODAY. "Liquids in carry-on bags must follow the 3-1-1 liquids rule. If a traveler has any questions they can go to @AskTSA (on Twitter) or check our online database."

The TSA tale is hardly the first time that the “Bring the Funny" judge has won laughs for documenting her travel woes on social media.

In December 2017, Teigen cracked fans up with the painful saga of her "flight to nowhere" with husband John Legend. Months later, the funny delighted the Internet when she was able to successfully pass an "emotional support casserole" through airport security.

