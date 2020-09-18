Chrissy Teigen accidentally reveals whether baby No. 3 with John Legend is boy or girl

Chrissy Teigen accidentally spilled whether she and her husband, John Legend, are expecting a boy or a girl.

The “Cravings” author revealed the news about the couple's third child on her Instagram Story on Thursday while updating fans during her mandated bed rest. The pair is also parents to Luna, 4, and Miles, 2.

Teigen, 34, started out by giving fans an update about her health and why she was on bed rest.

"My placenta sucks. It's always been kind of the bad part of my pregnancies with Luna. With Miles, it just stopped feeding him, it stopped taking care of him. I was stealing all his food because I was getting huge but he wasn't getting big at all. He had to come out early and Luna had to come out early,” she revealed. “I was induced both times. Anyways, it's super weak.”

Teigen then let the sex of her future child slip out as she added, “The baby is really, really healthy and he is big!

"I am stupid," the supermodel said as she covered her mouth realizing she let the news slip.

Teigen took it in stride and just continued to talk about her current state of health.

"Anyway, so yeah it’s growing beautifully. Everything is good, I'm feeling good but my placenta is really, really weak and its causing me to really bleed a lot,” the TV personality told her fans.

The expectant mom continued: "I am on complete and total don't get out except to pee-pee bed rest."

"I just wanted to share that because I tell you guys everything and it's such a bummer because I had to cancel so much work and I was really excited to talk to so many different people and do these events because it would start to feel like normal life again but the timing is just s--t and I apologize,” Teigen said.

She concluded: "I'm sorry. But I have to make baby okay."

Teigen announced her pregnancy in August by debuting her baby bump in the music video for Legend’s song “Wild.”