Chris Pratt trolls brother-in-law Patrick Schwarzenegger over Instagram photo credit

Chris Pratt is poking fun at his brother-in-law, Patrick Schwarzenegger.

On Sunday, Schwarzenegger, brother of Pratt's wife Katherine, shared a photo on Instagram of himself and his girlfriend, Abby Champion, to celebrate Easter, showing the two cuddled up to each other, smiling and holding up a bunny-shaped cake.

"HAPPY EASTER!! THIS CAKE TOOK US 6 HOURS!!" Schwarzenegger's caption read. "We burnt 1 cake, 1 was filled too high & dripped everywhere & destroyed the oven... We also got in 2 arguments during It!! And yeah.... Was SO FUN!"

The 40-year-old Pratt chimed in with a silly comment indicating that he took the photo, and furthermore, wanted credit for doing so.

"That is an extraordinary picture," the "Jurassic World" star wrote. "Who was your photographer? Clearly somebody with an amazing eye. Remarkable composition."

Schwarzenegger, 26, responded, writing, "u did well sir," adding a camera emoji.

Pratt and Katherine married in the summer of 2019 after the actor split from ex-wife Anna Faris.

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Pratt is feeling very confident in his relationship these days.

“Chris was very insecure about himself before he started dating Katherine,” the insider explained to the outlet. “He never felt ‘good enough’ for Anna Faris, and then when their relationship started to go downward, he was angry and not liking who he was.”

According to the source, things turned around for Pratt when Katherine entered the picture.

“Katherine really changed all of that and Chris has a much healthier self-image now,” the insider said. “He goes out with friends more and is overall just much happier. Chris is much more laid-back with Katherine and is so comfortable and happy.”