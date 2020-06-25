Chris Pratt jokes about why Katherine Schwarzenegger was single when they met

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary in June, but the actor has a theory about why she was single when they met.

The "Jurassic World" star, 41, told fellow actor Rob Lowe on his podcast that when he and Schwarzenegger started dated, she was "laughing so much."

"I was like, ‘God, I’m really killing it,’” Pratt said. "Then she was really laughing. I was like, ‘Uh oh, oh no. Does she have an issue? She’s got a thing going on. This is why she’s single.’ I thought she was like the Joker.”

Pratt joked that "she doesn't have that issue" after all. "She just thought I was funny and it was really nice," he added.

Pratt further explained: "For me, it really works because I’m always trying to make people laugh and so, she likes to laugh, I make her laugh, it’s a good fit.”

Schwarzenegger and Pratt are currently expecting their first child together.

The 30-year-old author got candid about being pregnant amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in an Instagram Live chat with Dr. Zelana Montminy last week. It was there that the “Gift of Forgiveness” author gushed that the actor has been “very understanding” during these unprecedented times.

“I’m really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful,” she said, adding that Pratt has been “a very wonderful husband.”

“It’s been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time,” she continued. “That’s been helpful.”

Back in May, Pratt joked to Extra that he’s “gained a little weight” since social distancing with his pregnant wife.

“Pickles and ice cream. I never thought I would like ‘em so much,” he said. Pratt is also a father to 7-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife, actress Anna Faris.

