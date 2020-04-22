Katherine Schwarzenegger reveals how she keeps marriage to Chris Pratt strong: 'Communication constantly'

Even though Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are still newlyweds, they've already started building a strong foundation for a long-lasting marriage.

The author, 30, told reporters during a virtual chat about her book "The Gift of Forgiveness" on Tuesday that communication is key for them: “I’m a big communicator," she said, via Us Weekly.

“I got married last June, and just communication constantly is, like, really the most amazing gift you can have, I think, in a partnership and in a relationship," she explained.

“We also just, like, always check in, no matter how crazy our days are. But just like making sure we’re doing a temperature gauge of one another because, you know, you’re a team and you want to make sure that team is a strong one.”

Schwarzenegger said she knows that despite their solid start as a couple, the true test is time.

“My mom, [Maria Shriver], also likes to remind me that I will learn more as the years go on,” she said. “So I’ll come back to you in like 20 years or 30 years or 40 years and give a constant update on it.”

The dog rescue activist and Pratt, 40, have promised one thing to each other, though -- never go to bed angry.

“I’m not good with leaving things unsaid. Like, I just -- I can’t do it. I’m not the kind of person [who] is able to do it,” Schwarzenegger said. “I don’t like to go to bed angry. And we both are the same way. Like, we both do not ever want to go to bed angry.”

The couple is currently isolating together at home in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I’m healthy. I’m safe, thank God, and we are quarantined in our home in Los Angeles and just, you know, trying to keep routine and structure and pivoting a lot in quarantine,” she said.

“I launched my book like two days before we went into quarantine, so it’s been a lot of creative pivoting needed during this time, but it’s actually been an amazing blessing in all of it because it’s required me to get creative in ways that I didn’t anticipate needing to do.”

Schwarzenegger has taken up baking while Pratt has been practicing his golf swing. The "Jurassic World" star adorably guest-starred in one of her recipe videos this week.

“I’m here to attest that Katherine’s banana bread [is] truly remarkable,” he said. “I love it. I got a little giddy inside when she said both of those loaves were for us."