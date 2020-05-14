Chris Pratt jokes about having cravings during wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy: 'It's been tough'

With a new baby on the way, Chris Pratt is making jokes about wife Katherine Schwarzenegger's pregnancy.

The former "Parks and Recreation" star recently sat down for a virtual chat with Extra, where he addressed his life as he prepares to welcome a second child.

When asked whether any cravings have appeared, Pratt, 40, teased: "Yes, me, it's been tough."

CHRIS PRATT DEBUTS AT-HOME HAIRCUT FROM WIFE KATHERINE SCHWARZENEGGER: 'PRETTY DAMN GOOD'

"Pickles and ice cream," he said. "I never thought I would like them so much."

Pratt, who also shares 7-year-old son Jack with ex Anna Faris, then recalled recently gaining some perspective in regard to Schwarzenegger's pregnancy after complaining of his own ailments.

MARIA SHRIVER REVEALS SHE DOESN'T WANT TO BE CALLED 'GRANDMA': 'I'M NOT EMBRACING THAT NAME EXACTLY'

"I found myself complaining the other day about a little bit of low back and hip pain and how I've gained a little weight in quarantine and she just sweetly looked at me," the "Jurassic World" star said. "I was like, 'Oh, right, right. I don't really get to complain about that to you right now, do I?'"

Like many others, Pratt had to undergo an at-home haircut due to salons and parlors being closed down around the country to avoid the spread of coronavirus. Luckily, Schwarzenegger recently stepped in to help.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I was like 'Cast Away' about three days ago, but Katherine ripped out the buzzers, the clippers and I had to just take it down," he said. "She did a pretty good job, she's good. Everyone's like, 'Alright, Katherine, you need to do my hair,' and I'm like, 'I don't think you understand how this quarantine works. She's not coming to your house to do your hair.'"