King Charles expresses 'deepest concern' after brother Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's arrest

King Charles III expressed his "deepest concern" about the news of his brother, former Prince Andrew, being arrested on suspicion of misconduct while in public office.

"What now follows is the full, fair and proper process by which this issue is investigated in the appropriate manner and by the appropriate authorities. In this, as I have said before, they have our full and wholehearted support and co-operation," the king said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

