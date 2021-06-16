Chris Pratt honors Flag Day by parachuting with Navy 'Leap Frogs': 'The Stars and Stripes represent all of us'

Chris Pratt conjured an epic way to celebrate the nation’s colors on Flag Day.

The Marvel star, 41, took to Instagram to share a video of himself freefalling with the esteemed Navy Parachute Team -- dubbed the "Leap Frogs" – with the American flag in a vote of unity for all throughout the country.

"Impressive feat from the @navyparachuteteam," Pratt wrote in the post’s caption.



"I love our flag. The Stars and Stripes represent all of us," the Star-Lord performer continued. "Every American regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or political leaning is protected and free to be themselves in this great country."

Added Pratt: "This banner is yours. You are free to say whatever kind of crazy a-- s--t you want in this country. And the crazy a-- s--t I want to say is this: ‘I pledge allegiance to the flag of the USA. And to the republic for which it stands. One nation, UNDER GOD, #Indivisible, with Liberty and a justice for all.’

The post currently has over 1.8 million likes.

Just last month, the husband of Katherine Schwarzenegger penned a lengthy and emotional Memorial Day message on Instagram about the price of freedom and how we should never take it for granted.

"America’s exceptional armed forces have altered the course of the world for the better. From the Union Army defeating slave owning confederates, to the Greatest Generation and her Allies vanquishing the Nazis or our special operators hunting down the perpetrators of 9/11. We count the names of each fallen solider lest they be countless. They are the good guys. They run to the sound of gunfire. They know pain and suffering we never will," Pratt said.

Along with the message, he posted a series of photos of veterans and their families and friends mourning losses.

"They have given us the most free and decent society planet earth has ever seen. We run the risk of losing that decency when we fail to instill gratitude in the minds of our youth or the perspective of what it actually means to be free- should they never learn of the selfless sacrifice of our armed service members in the face of oppressive evil. So join me in showing support for our fallen," he continued.

"Criticism is a right and necessity in amending the flawed systems of man. So by all means, let your voice be heard. But never forget your right to free expression is paid for in blood. May God give their souls rest, and may they live in our memories this weekend and always," Pratt concluded.

He was praised in the comments section by his mother-in-law, Maria Shriver.

"So well said Chris thank you For sharing these photos and this message we all owe deep gratitude to those who lost their lives. For us and their families who are left behind we must hold them on this day," she wrote.

Fox News’ Jessica Napoli contributed to this report.