Chris Hemsworth
Published

Chris Hemsworth teases Hulk Hogan transformation, says preparing will be ‘insanely physical’

The Hulk Hogan-inspired biopic will show Hemsworth like fans have never seen him before

By Julius Young | Fox News
Chris Hemsworth is preparing himself for one of his most distinctive transformations yet.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe cornerstone is set to shave his beard into a the iconic handlebar moustache to encompass famous WWE wrestler Hulk Hogan in a biopic on the performer and reality star’s life, which was first announced by The Hollywood Reporter (THR) in February 2019.

Now, Hemsworth, 36, is providing a bit of insight into the project, which is already underway on the brainstorming side, in a recent interview with Games Radar for its “Total Film” series, where the actor touched on the roadmap he will need to follow in order to become the now 66-year-old Hogan.

Chris Hemsworth arrives at the premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame' at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019.

Chris Hemsworth arrives at the premiere of 'Avengers: Endgame' at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Monday, April 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"This movie is going to be a really fun project," Hemsworth said (via Comic Book). "As you can imagine, the preparation for the role will be insanely physical. I will have to put on more size than I ever have before, even more than I put on for Thor. There is the accent as well as the physicality and the attitude."

The “Thor” star said he was particularly eager to take a “deep dive” into the inner world of wrestling and described the research as something he was “really looking forward to” adding that he’ll be pulling out all the stops in order to ensure his portrayal of Hogan is spot on – including dying his hair blonde and switching up the look of his facial hair.

In an interview promoting his recent Netflix film release “Extinction,” Hemsworth told ScreenRant in April that while he didn’t have much knowledge of the progress of the announced Hulk Hogan project, he knows that “it's being written now and worked on,” and added “I know very little about that. It's sort of in the process now.”

A biopic about Hulk Hogan will star 'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth.

A biopic about Hulk Hogan will star 'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth. (Associated Press and Getty)

“I'm just fascinated by that world, and I think they're pretty keen to show a side of the world that people haven't seen before. I'm as intrigued as you are," Hemsworth said of the film that will also see Hogan as a consultant and executive producer.

The film is expected to look into Hogan’s ascent from the Florida wrestling circuit to becoming the face of the World Wrestling Federation in the 1980s where he squared off with villain Andre the Giant. At his peak, Hogan graced the covers of magazines and headlined a Saturday morning cartoon, according to THR.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor.

Chris Hemsworth as Thor. (Marvel)

The term “Hulkamania” was coined in 1984, with Hogan referring to his legions of fans as “Hulkamaniacs” during interviews.

He often encouraged his younger fans to say their prayers, eat vitamins and focus on training.

